2005 Wilcrest Dr

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4044e2606d ---- Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath Town Home W/2 car garage, private green area & fireplace. Granite kitchen counter tops & guest bath. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Tile, laminate wood & carpeting. Refrigerator included, washer and dryer connections in over-sized garage. Park your car in your own garage from alley entry into the safety of your home. Front yard beyond iron gate maintained by HOA. Parking also available in front on Wilcrest. AC replaced recently. Very clean and ready for immediate move in. Minutes from Memorial, Beltway 8 and the Galleria! Apply for our NO upfront security deposit program! Air filters delivered to your door for $10 per month!