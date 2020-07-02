All apartments in Houston
Location

2005 Wilcrest Drive, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4044e2606d ---- Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath Town Home W/2 car garage, private green area & fireplace. Granite kitchen counter tops & guest bath. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Tile, laminate wood & carpeting. Refrigerator included, washer and dryer connections in over-sized garage. Park your car in your own garage from alley entry into the safety of your home. Front yard beyond iron gate maintained by HOA. Parking also available in front on Wilcrest. AC replaced recently. Very clean and ready for immediate move in. Minutes from Memorial, Beltway 8 and the Galleria! Apply for our NO upfront security deposit program! Air filters delivered to your door for $10 per month!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Wilcrest Dr have any available units?
2005 Wilcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 Wilcrest Dr have?
Some of 2005 Wilcrest Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 Wilcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Wilcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Wilcrest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2005 Wilcrest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2005 Wilcrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2005 Wilcrest Dr offers parking.
Does 2005 Wilcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 Wilcrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Wilcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 2005 Wilcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Wilcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 2005 Wilcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Wilcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2005 Wilcrest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

