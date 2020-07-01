All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:32 AM

1923 Redway Ln

1923 Redway Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1923 Redway Lane, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
CLEAR LAKE 3/2/2 WITH POOL - One story, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths home with beautiful POOL. Features include a kitchen with tiled counters and backsplash, two-tone cabinets, stainless steel hood, and refrigerator included, remodeled bathrooms with tile, neutral paint, wood-like tile flooring in living areas, kitchen, and hallways, recent carpet in bedrooms, air-conditioned sunroom, wood deck, double pane windows, and a 2 car attached garage with automatic openers. Zoned to exemplary Clear Creek ISD schools. Close to community pools, public parks, and major freeways. Easy Access to I-45, Baybrook Mall and lots of shopping.

(RLNE4016997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 Redway Ln have any available units?
1923 Redway Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1923 Redway Ln have?
Some of 1923 Redway Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1923 Redway Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Redway Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Redway Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1923 Redway Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1923 Redway Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1923 Redway Ln offers parking.
Does 1923 Redway Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 Redway Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Redway Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1923 Redway Ln has a pool.
Does 1923 Redway Ln have accessible units?
No, 1923 Redway Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Redway Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1923 Redway Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

