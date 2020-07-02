1918 Sul Ross Street - B

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit B - Downstairs unit with front and back entrances. Spacious comfortable live and work space that's perfect for a young couple looking for a place in the Montrose area.

Includes Dishwasher, Fridge, Microwave, Oven, Washer/Dryer and HVAC Air Conditioning.



Friendly Property Management team.



Good incentive for successful applicants. Contact us for details.

Very well maintained 4 Unit complex in the heart of Montrose, physically right next to popular bar West Alabama Ice House and Tacos Tierra Caliente Truck. Quick access to major highways. Surrounded by single family homes and new condos.



* Monthly rent covers Water and Trash Service.

* Rent is paid through an online portal.

* Large backyard for pets.

* Pet-friendly management.

* Tenant reserved off-street parking are located on-site.



Located close to major schools, the rail, museums, downtown, midtown, medical center.

Walking distance to restaurants and bars, H.E.B and well-known grocery store Trader Joe's



Did not flood during Hurricane Harvey.