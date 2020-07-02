All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1918 Sul Ross Street - B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1918 Sul Ross Street - B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1918 Sul Ross Street - B

1918 Sul Ross Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Neartown - Montrose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1918 Sul Ross Street, Houston, TX 77098
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
online portal
pet friendly
Unit B - Downstairs unit with front and back entrances. Spacious comfortable live and work space that's perfect for a young couple looking for a place in the Montrose area.
Includes Dishwasher, Fridge, Microwave, Oven, Washer/Dryer and HVAC Air Conditioning.

Friendly Property Management team.

Good incentive for successful applicants. Contact us for details.
Very well maintained 4 Unit complex in the heart of Montrose, physically right next to popular bar West Alabama Ice House and Tacos Tierra Caliente Truck. Quick access to major highways. Surrounded by single family homes and new condos.

* Monthly rent covers Water and Trash Service.
* Rent is paid through an online portal.
* Large backyard for pets.
* Pet-friendly management.
* Tenant reserved off-street parking are located on-site.

Located close to major schools, the rail, museums, downtown, midtown, medical center.
Walking distance to restaurants and bars, H.E.B and well-known grocery store Trader Joe's

Did not flood during Hurricane Harvey.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 Sul Ross Street - B have any available units?
1918 Sul Ross Street - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1918 Sul Ross Street - B have?
Some of 1918 Sul Ross Street - B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 Sul Ross Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
1918 Sul Ross Street - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 Sul Ross Street - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1918 Sul Ross Street - B is pet friendly.
Does 1918 Sul Ross Street - B offer parking?
Yes, 1918 Sul Ross Street - B offers parking.
Does 1918 Sul Ross Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1918 Sul Ross Street - B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 Sul Ross Street - B have a pool?
No, 1918 Sul Ross Street - B does not have a pool.
Does 1918 Sul Ross Street - B have accessible units?
No, 1918 Sul Ross Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 Sul Ross Street - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1918 Sul Ross Street - B has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Old Farm Apartments
2500 Old Farm Rd
Houston, TX 77063
2125 Yale
2125 Yale St
Houston, TX 77008
Villas of Kingwood
300 Forest Center Dr
Houston, TX 77339
502 W Alabama
502 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77006
Trafalgar Apartment Homes
2900 Briarhurst Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Pearl Greenway
3788 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77027
Truxillo
3019 Truxillo Street
Houston, TX 77004
Summervale
9221 Pagewood Ln
Houston, TX 77063

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston