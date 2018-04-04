1910 Worms St

Amenities
Worms Street - Property Id: 199790
This newly renovated home in 5th Ward offers easy access to downtown via I-10 and US-59. Conveniently located only 4 blocks off the bus line and Legacy Health Services, this house provides exceptional access to public transportation and healthcare services. Kitchen offers granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Stacked W/D unit included also as well as a private bathroom for each bedroom. Paved parking for 2 vehicles as well as a fenced in backyard and tenant accessible storage shed included with the rent.
No smokers
Must have verifiable income 3x rent
Pets require $200 non-refundable fee and additional $25/mo rent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199790
Property Id 199790
(RLNE5477893)