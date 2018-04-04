All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1910 Worms St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1910 Worms St
Last updated January 20 2020 at 1:49 PM

1910 Worms St

1910 Worms Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1910 Worms Street, Houston, TX 77020
Greater Fifth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Worms Street - Property Id: 199790

This newly renovated home in 5th Ward offers easy access to downtown via I-10 and US-59. Conveniently located only 4 blocks off the bus line and Legacy Health Services, this house provides exceptional access to public transportation and healthcare services. Kitchen offers granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Stacked W/D unit included also as well as a private bathroom for each bedroom. Paved parking for 2 vehicles as well as a fenced in backyard and tenant accessible storage shed included with the rent.
No smokers
Must have verifiable income 3x rent
Pets require $200 non-refundable fee and additional $25/mo rent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199790
Property Id 199790

(RLNE5477893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Worms St have any available units?
1910 Worms St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 Worms St have?
Some of 1910 Worms St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 Worms St currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Worms St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Worms St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 Worms St is pet friendly.
Does 1910 Worms St offer parking?
Yes, 1910 Worms St offers parking.
Does 1910 Worms St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1910 Worms St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Worms St have a pool?
No, 1910 Worms St does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Worms St have accessible units?
No, 1910 Worms St does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Worms St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1910 Worms St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonies Landing Apartments
15550 Kingfield Drive
Houston, TX 77084
Dawson at Stratford
414 Stratford St
Houston, TX 77006
Villas at Cypresswood
9844 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Advenir at Milan
13100 W Bellfort Ave
Houston, TX 77099
Dorchester
4011 Galveston Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Tuam
3721 Tuam Street
Houston, TX 77004
The JaXon
4855 Magnolia Cove Dr
Houston, TX 77345
Arrive River Oaks
2800 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77098

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston