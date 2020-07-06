All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
19012 West Parmer Lane
Last updated June 29 2019 at 8:46 AM

19012 West Parmer Lane

19012 West Road · No Longer Available
Location

19012 West Road, Houston, TX 77086

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
microwave
bathtub
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
Fully furnished Independent Condo opposite to Brushy Creek Lake, Sports Parks, and Walking and Bike trails.

Location:
It is conveniently located along the North Austin corridor and close to 183, I-35, and toll road.

Companies:
Apple, PayPal, EBay, EA, Oracle, etc. are located conveniently on Parmer Ln within few miles from the property.

Shopping:
Grocery stores, Restaurants, Gas stations, Gym, Urgent Care, Pharmacies [CVS, Walgreens], Banks are all located anywhere between half a mile to one and a half mile.

Airport:
The Airport is roughly 30 miles from the property.

Malls:
The Lakeline mall is 5 miles away while the Round Rock mall is 8 mile away.

Additional details:
1. Living room has nice and comfortable Sectional Sofa with a Chaise. There is a 55&quot; TV and Sony Blue Ray DVD player to relax and watch, entry table.

2. Dinning can conveniently seat 4 people with high backrest chairs and glass table.

3. Kitchen comes with a microwave, oven, cooking range, refrigerator, dishwasher, Keurig coffee maker, wine rack, Vege/fruits 3 tier basket, toaster, egg beater, cups/saucers, plates, wine glasses, water glasses, water jug, cooking pots, pans, cooking spoons, gloves, coasters, openers [wine, can, beer], knifes, cutting board, paper towel holder, place mats, pizza cutter, and sieves.

4. Master Bedroom comes with Queen bed and mattress pad, 4 pillows, night stand, 4 draw dresser, bed side clock, 2 pairs of bed spreads, 32 &quot; TV, 2 sets of bedding, laundry basket, .

5. Master Bathroom has a garden tub, large mirror, stand in shower, plenty of cabinet space, plenty of towels.

6. Office is open in the second floor. It is currently furnished with a glass table with telescopic/adjustable stand with height adjustment and a tasking chair.

7. Bed room 2 is in the second floor. It is furnished with a Queen bed with mattress pad, 4 draw dresser, night stand and a clock. It also comes with two sets of bedding. The attached closet has hangers, laundry basket,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19012 West Parmer Lane have any available units?
19012 West Parmer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 19012 West Parmer Lane have?
Some of 19012 West Parmer Lane's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19012 West Parmer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19012 West Parmer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19012 West Parmer Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19012 West Parmer Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 19012 West Parmer Lane offer parking?
No, 19012 West Parmer Lane does not offer parking.
Does 19012 West Parmer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19012 West Parmer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19012 West Parmer Lane have a pool?
No, 19012 West Parmer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19012 West Parmer Lane have accessible units?
No, 19012 West Parmer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19012 West Parmer Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19012 West Parmer Lane has units with dishwashers.

