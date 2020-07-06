19012 West Parmer Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym

Fully furnished Independent Condo opposite to Brushy Creek Lake, Sports Parks, and Walking and Bike trails.



Location:

It is conveniently located along the North Austin corridor and close to 183, I-35, and toll road.



Companies:

Apple, PayPal, EBay, EA, Oracle, etc. are located conveniently on Parmer Ln within few miles from the property.



Shopping:

Grocery stores, Restaurants, Gas stations, Gym, Urgent Care, Pharmacies [CVS, Walgreens], Banks are all located anywhere between half a mile to one and a half mile.



Airport:

The Airport is roughly 30 miles from the property.



Malls:

The Lakeline mall is 5 miles away while the Round Rock mall is 8 mile away.



Additional details:

1. Living room has nice and comfortable Sectional Sofa with a Chaise. There is a 55" TV and Sony Blue Ray DVD player to relax and watch, entry table.



2. Dinning can conveniently seat 4 people with high backrest chairs and glass table.



3. Kitchen comes with a microwave, oven, cooking range, refrigerator, dishwasher, Keurig coffee maker, wine rack, Vege/fruits 3 tier basket, toaster, egg beater, cups/saucers, plates, wine glasses, water glasses, water jug, cooking pots, pans, cooking spoons, gloves, coasters, openers [wine, can, beer], knifes, cutting board, paper towel holder, place mats, pizza cutter, and sieves.



4. Master Bedroom comes with Queen bed and mattress pad, 4 pillows, night stand, 4 draw dresser, bed side clock, 2 pairs of bed spreads, 32 " TV, 2 sets of bedding, laundry basket, .



5. Master Bathroom has a garden tub, large mirror, stand in shower, plenty of cabinet space, plenty of towels.



6. Office is open in the second floor. It is currently furnished with a glass table with telescopic/adjustable stand with height adjustment and a tasking chair.



7. Bed room 2 is in the second floor. It is furnished with a Queen bed with mattress pad, 4 draw dresser, night stand and a clock. It also comes with two sets of bedding. The attached closet has hangers, laundry basket,