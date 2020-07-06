19012 West Parmer Lane

Amenities
Fully furnished Independent Condo opposite to Brushy Creek Lake, Sports Parks, and Walking and Bike trails.
Location:
It is conveniently located along the North Austin corridor and close to 183, I-35, and toll road.
Companies:
Apple, PayPal, EBay, EA, Oracle, etc. are located conveniently on Parmer Ln within few miles from the property.
Shopping:
Grocery stores, Restaurants, Gas stations, Gym, Urgent Care, Pharmacies [CVS, Walgreens], Banks are all located anywhere between half a mile to one and a half mile.
Airport:
The Airport is roughly 30 miles from the property.
Malls:
The Lakeline mall is 5 miles away while the Round Rock mall is 8 mile away.
Additional details:
1. Living room has nice and comfortable Sectional Sofa with a Chaise. There is a 55" TV and Sony Blue Ray DVD player to relax and watch, entry table.
2. Dinning can conveniently seat 4 people with high backrest chairs and glass table.
3. Kitchen comes with a microwave, oven, cooking range, refrigerator, dishwasher, Keurig coffee maker, wine rack, Vege/fruits 3 tier basket, toaster, egg beater, cups/saucers, plates, wine glasses, water glasses, water jug, cooking pots, pans, cooking spoons, gloves, coasters, openers [wine, can, beer], knifes, cutting board, paper towel holder, place mats, pizza cutter, and sieves.
4. Master Bedroom comes with Queen bed and mattress pad, 4 pillows, night stand, 4 draw dresser, bed side clock, 2 pairs of bed spreads, 32 " TV, 2 sets of bedding, laundry basket, .
5. Master Bathroom has a garden tub, large mirror, stand in shower, plenty of cabinet space, plenty of towels.
6. Office is open in the second floor. It is currently furnished with a glass table with telescopic/adjustable stand with height adjustment and a tasking chair.
7. Bed room 2 is in the second floor. It is furnished with a Queen bed with mattress pad, 4 draw dresser, night stand and a clock. It also comes with two sets of bedding. The attached closet has hangers, laundry basket,