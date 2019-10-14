All apartments in Houston
1822 JADE HOLLOW Lane
1822 JADE HOLLOW Lane

1822 Jade Hollow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1822 Jade Hollow Lane, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
wine room
Stunning Soft Contemporary Modern Residence at manned gated Lakes of Parkway Community. Property offers an impressive open floor plan, double high ceilings, clean lines and a crisp fresh feel throughout. The property presents TWO master bedrooms one at the first level and other at second level! Great layout with spacious main living room open to Dining and Gourmet Kitchen. Offers lots of natural light and amazing views of covered veranda sensational outdoor living space featuring a fabulous summer kitchen with Wolf Appliances and sleek custom built pool. Gourmet Kitchen offers Wolf appliances, Subzero Refrigerator, coffee machine station! Features a study, wine room, and hardwood floors throughout. At second level offers one of the master bedrooms and two en suites secondary bedrooms plus game room. Fabulous unique home with top of the line details and wonderful custom lighting and finishes throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 JADE HOLLOW Lane have any available units?
1822 JADE HOLLOW Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1822 JADE HOLLOW Lane have?
Some of 1822 JADE HOLLOW Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 JADE HOLLOW Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1822 JADE HOLLOW Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 JADE HOLLOW Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1822 JADE HOLLOW Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1822 JADE HOLLOW Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1822 JADE HOLLOW Lane offers parking.
Does 1822 JADE HOLLOW Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1822 JADE HOLLOW Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 JADE HOLLOW Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1822 JADE HOLLOW Lane has a pool.
Does 1822 JADE HOLLOW Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 1822 JADE HOLLOW Lane has accessible units.
Does 1822 JADE HOLLOW Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1822 JADE HOLLOW Lane has units with dishwashers.

