1822 JADE HOLLOW Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage wine room

Stunning Soft Contemporary Modern Residence at manned gated Lakes of Parkway Community. Property offers an impressive open floor plan, double high ceilings, clean lines and a crisp fresh feel throughout. The property presents TWO master bedrooms one at the first level and other at second level! Great layout with spacious main living room open to Dining and Gourmet Kitchen. Offers lots of natural light and amazing views of covered veranda sensational outdoor living space featuring a fabulous summer kitchen with Wolf Appliances and sleek custom built pool. Gourmet Kitchen offers Wolf appliances, Subzero Refrigerator, coffee machine station! Features a study, wine room, and hardwood floors throughout. At second level offers one of the master bedrooms and two en suites secondary bedrooms plus game room. Fabulous unique home with top of the line details and wonderful custom lighting and finishes throughout!