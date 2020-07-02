1815 Gillette Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location is everything with this well appointed townhouse. Conveniently located close to Montrose, Midtown, and Downtown. Recently updated Kitchen features Smart Appliances, Granite Counters and so much more. Floor to ceiling windows is a striking feature in the living room, with custom drapery. 1st floor bedroom with bathroom and access to the 2 car garage. 2nd floor is your entertaining level with breakfast and formal dining, living room and kitchen. 3rd floor is the Master retreat and sitting room. Step outside and you are a few steps away from a Park and play area. Welcome Home!