Houston, TX
1815 Gillette Street
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:49 AM

1815 Gillette Street

1815 Gillette St · No Longer Available
Houston
Fourth Ward
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1815 Gillette St, Houston, TX 77019
Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location is everything with this well appointed townhouse. Conveniently located close to Montrose, Midtown, and Downtown. Recently updated Kitchen features Smart Appliances, Granite Counters and so much more. Floor to ceiling windows is a striking feature in the living room, with custom drapery. 1st floor bedroom with bathroom and access to the 2 car garage. 2nd floor is your entertaining level with breakfast and formal dining, living room and kitchen. 3rd floor is the Master retreat and sitting room. Step outside and you are a few steps away from a Park and play area. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Gillette Street have any available units?
1815 Gillette Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 Gillette Street have?
Some of 1815 Gillette Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 Gillette Street currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Gillette Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Gillette Street pet-friendly?
No, 1815 Gillette Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1815 Gillette Street offer parking?
Yes, 1815 Gillette Street offers parking.
Does 1815 Gillette Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1815 Gillette Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Gillette Street have a pool?
No, 1815 Gillette Street does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Gillette Street have accessible units?
No, 1815 Gillette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Gillette Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1815 Gillette Street has units with dishwashers.

