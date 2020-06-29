1811 Gillette Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3/3/2 now available! Recently repainted and improved! Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome located in desirable Midtown, literally 2 minutes walk from Webster Park (and dog park)! Landlord open to roommates, all bedrooms good size! Spacious, open plan main floor connects living, dining, breakfast, and kitchen spaces together. Kitchen w/ recent SS appliances! Gorgeous light tone hardwood floors in living and dining! Tons of closet space and storage throughout! Minutes away from grocery, restaurants, bars, and Downtown Houston!