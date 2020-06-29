1811 Gillette Street

Amenities
Spacious 3/3/2 now available! Recently repainted and improved! Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome located in desirable Midtown, literally 2 minutes walk from Webster Park (and dog park)! Landlord open to roommates, all bedrooms good size! Spacious, open plan main floor connects living, dining, breakfast, and kitchen spaces together. Kitchen w/ recent SS appliances! Gorgeous light tone hardwood floors in living and dining! Tons of closet space and storage throughout! Minutes away from grocery, restaurants, bars, and Downtown Houston!