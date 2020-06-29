All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1750 Sky Lark Lane

1750 Sky Lark Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1750 Sky Lark Lane, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
car charging
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
valet service
1750 Sky Lark Lane, Houston, TX 77056 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Xochitl Frazier, Taco Street Houston, (832) 662-5777. Available from: 01/10/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Contact Name : Xochitl Contact number : (832)-662-5777 Email : houston@tacostreet.co ___________________________________________________ Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it’s easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Houston revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn’t you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool? _______________________________________ Quick Info This is one of a many units in the building. There’s a variety of floorplans at various prices. Unit do not come furnished. This is just a sample model unit designed by some unusually fancy designer person. Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices to reflect supply/demand/building availability/move in time frame. Kinda how hotels and airlines change prices I’m free to work with! Like, super duper free. I like to make unreasonably detailed research spreadsheets for my clients looking for apartments. Horray spreadsheets! (said no one, ever) Total move in costs usually run below $700 (app/admin/deposit) Tacos. Just go along with it. _____________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities 100% powered by renewable sources Car charging stations. Energy performance windows ENERGY STAR ® rated appliances Smoke-free environments Spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans Ultra-expansive penthouse homes Towering windows with unparalleled views and energy efficient solar shades Open living spaces with 10' ceilings Open-concept gourmet kitchens with solid slab granite and quartzite countertops Stunning engineered hardwood flooring Floor to ceiling windows Generous walk-in closets Open-concept gourmet kitchens Slab granite and quartzite countertops _____________________________________________________ Community Amenities Conference Room B Houston's most prestigious address located across from the BLVD Place Panoramic views of Uptown, Galleria and Downtown 15,000 sq ft of Resident Amenities with Skyline Views Valet Parking 24-hour Concierge Executive conference rooms with HDTVs Private lounge with exclusive Dining Room and fully-equipped Catering Kitchen Business center with iMac desktops 12,000 sq. ft. pool deck overlooking Uptown and Downtown skyline Resort-style pool and sun shelf Pool-side private cabanas, luxury lounge seating, grilling stations and fireplaces 24-Hour Technogym fitness club Pet friendly facilities including pet washing station Valet dry cleaning service Control-access parking garage with storage units, private garages and dedicated bike storage ________________________________________________ Working with us. We’re Taco Street Houston. Yes, we’re as equally obsessed with tacos as we are with apartment locating. It’s a problem and we’re getting help for it. But while we deal with our deliciously corn-wrapped addiction, we spend our time finding people awesome apartments. We’ve streamlined the apartment research process so all you have to do is tell us what you’re looking for and we take care of the rest. Research, touring, all of it. And we’re free to work with. However we do accept tacos as tips. Message us and let us know how we can help! [ Published 14-Jan-19 / ID 2762628 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 Sky Lark Lane have any available units?
1750 Sky Lark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 Sky Lark Lane have?
Some of 1750 Sky Lark Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 Sky Lark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1750 Sky Lark Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 Sky Lark Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1750 Sky Lark Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1750 Sky Lark Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1750 Sky Lark Lane offers parking.
Does 1750 Sky Lark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 Sky Lark Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 Sky Lark Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1750 Sky Lark Lane has a pool.
Does 1750 Sky Lark Lane have accessible units?
No, 1750 Sky Lark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 Sky Lark Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 Sky Lark Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

