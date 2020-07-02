1747 Aden Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

MOVE-IN READY --- Gated Community right in the HEART of EaDo! Just minutes from Discovery Green, Minute Maid Park, Toyota Center and EVERYTHING Downtown Houston has to offer!! This 2 bedroom, 2.5 features OPEN family room with HIGH ceilings and RICH wood floors throughout! GOURMET granite kitchen (refrigerator included) with TONS of cabinet space! Iron spindle staircase leads to second floor flex room, RELAXING master retreat with dual granite vanities, separate glass shower + garden tub & WALK-IN closet!! Spacious secondary bedroom, washer/dryer & PRIVATE fenced patio area -- Perfect for entertaining! HIGH & DRY during Harvey! Make the move today -- This one wont last long!