1747 Aden Drive

1747 Aden Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1747 Aden Dr, Houston, TX 77003
Downtown Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
MOVE-IN READY --- Gated Community right in the HEART of EaDo! Just minutes from Discovery Green, Minute Maid Park, Toyota Center and EVERYTHING Downtown Houston has to offer!! This 2 bedroom, 2.5 features OPEN family room with HIGH ceilings and RICH wood floors throughout! GOURMET granite kitchen (refrigerator included) with TONS of cabinet space! Iron spindle staircase leads to second floor flex room, RELAXING master retreat with dual granite vanities, separate glass shower + garden tub & WALK-IN closet!! Spacious secondary bedroom, washer/dryer & PRIVATE fenced patio area -- Perfect for entertaining! HIGH & DRY during Harvey! Make the move today -- This one wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1747 Aden Drive have any available units?
1747 Aden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1747 Aden Drive have?
Some of 1747 Aden Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1747 Aden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1747 Aden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1747 Aden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1747 Aden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1747 Aden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1747 Aden Drive offers parking.
Does 1747 Aden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1747 Aden Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1747 Aden Drive have a pool?
No, 1747 Aden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1747 Aden Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1747 Aden Drive has accessible units.
Does 1747 Aden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1747 Aden Drive has units with dishwashers.

