1727 Billfish Blvd

Amenities
Beautiful architecture, 3 story townhome featuring a 3 story spiral staircase. The 1st floor includes a 2 car garage, a full bedroom, and a full bathroom, and a large game room with a covered patio. The 2nd level opens up to a large kitchen and breakfast room. On the 3rd floor, you will relax in your master bedroom with a beautiful tray ceiling and crown molding. The master bath with a jetted tub separate shower and double sinks.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire (Small pets only, owner approval is required).
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
