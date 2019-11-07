All apartments in Houston
1727 Billfish Blvd
Last updated June 27 2020 at 10:01 AM

1727 Billfish Blvd

1727 Billfish Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1727 Billfish Boulevard, Houston, TX 77345
Lake Houston

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful architecture, 3 story townhome featuring a 3 story spiral staircase. The 1st floor includes a 2 car garage, a full bedroom, and a full bathroom, and a large game room with a covered patio. The 2nd level opens up to a large kitchen and breakfast room. On the 3rd floor, you will relax in your master bedroom with a beautiful tray ceiling and crown molding. The master bath with a jetted tub separate shower and double sinks.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire (Small pets only, owner approval is required).
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5701927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 Billfish Blvd have any available units?
1727 Billfish Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1727 Billfish Blvd have?
Some of 1727 Billfish Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 Billfish Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1727 Billfish Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 Billfish Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1727 Billfish Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1727 Billfish Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1727 Billfish Blvd offers parking.
Does 1727 Billfish Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1727 Billfish Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 Billfish Blvd have a pool?
No, 1727 Billfish Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1727 Billfish Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1727 Billfish Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 Billfish Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1727 Billfish Blvd has units with dishwashers.

