1727 Billfish Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning game room

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful architecture, 3 story townhome featuring a 3 story spiral staircase. The 1st floor includes a 2 car garage, a full bedroom, and a full bathroom, and a large game room with a covered patio. The 2nd level opens up to a large kitchen and breakfast room. On the 3rd floor, you will relax in your master bedroom with a beautiful tray ceiling and crown molding. The master bath with a jetted tub separate shower and double sinks.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire (Small pets only, owner approval is required).

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508

-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5701927)