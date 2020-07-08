All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:39 PM

16630 Quiet Quail Drive

16630 Quiet Quail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16630 Quiet Quail Drive, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
concierge
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1500
Security Deposit: $1300
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1505
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal.

Extras: Check out this gorgeous one-story property located in the cute Quail Run subdivision and don't miss the opportunity to make it your home! This house has a cute kitchen with plenty of storage room split in cabinets and countertops. It also comes with a nice sized living room and all the house gets a nice sunlight illumination. 3 roomy beds and 2 full baths. Easy to clean tile throughout the house, 2 car attached garage and more! Don't wait. SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16630 Quiet Quail Drive have any available units?
16630 Quiet Quail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 16630 Quiet Quail Drive have?
Some of 16630 Quiet Quail Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16630 Quiet Quail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16630 Quiet Quail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16630 Quiet Quail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16630 Quiet Quail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 16630 Quiet Quail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16630 Quiet Quail Drive offers parking.
Does 16630 Quiet Quail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16630 Quiet Quail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16630 Quiet Quail Drive have a pool?
No, 16630 Quiet Quail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16630 Quiet Quail Drive have accessible units?
No, 16630 Quiet Quail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16630 Quiet Quail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16630 Quiet Quail Drive has units with dishwashers.

