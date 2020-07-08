16630 Quiet Quail Drive

Amenities

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1500

Security Deposit: $1300

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1505

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal.



Extras: Check out this gorgeous one-story property located in the cute Quail Run subdivision and don't miss the opportunity to make it your home! This house has a cute kitchen with plenty of storage room split in cabinets and countertops. It also comes with a nice sized living room and all the house gets a nice sunlight illumination. 3 roomy beds and 2 full baths. Easy to clean tile throughout the house, 2 car attached garage and more! Don't wait. SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



