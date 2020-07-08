16630 Quiet Quail Drive

Amenities
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1500
Security Deposit: $1300
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1505
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal.
Extras: Check out this gorgeous one-story property located in the cute Quail Run subdivision and don't miss the opportunity to make it your home! This house has a cute kitchen with plenty of storage room split in cabinets and countertops. It also comes with a nice sized living room and all the house gets a nice sunlight illumination. 3 roomy beds and 2 full baths. Easy to clean tile throughout the house, 2 car attached garage and more! Don't wait. SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.