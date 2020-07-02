1626 Beachcomber Ln

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ac5d0d80e8 ---- Beautiful updated and spacious 3 bedroom - 2 bath FOR LEASE in Clear Lake City subdivision. Big back yard, lush landscape and beautiful established trees, this is a wonderful home. 2269 SF, which means big bedrooms, large living area, nice size kitchen with stainless appliances. This home also has a large extra room upstairs which can be used as a game room or additional bedroom. Wow! No kidding... come see this one before it\'s gone! Pets welcome on a case x case basis. Priced right and ready for immediate move-in. ** Ask about our NO upfront pet deposit, apply for NO upfront security deposit, $10/month air filter convenience program and optional $25/month pest control done quarterly! WOOHOO! :)