Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1626 Beachcomber Ln
Last updated June 15 2019 at 9:14 PM

1626 Beachcomber Ln

1626 Beachcomber Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1626 Beachcomber Lane, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ac5d0d80e8 ---- Beautiful updated and spacious 3 bedroom - 2 bath FOR LEASE in Clear Lake City subdivision. Big back yard, lush landscape and beautiful established trees, this is a wonderful home. 2269 SF, which means big bedrooms, large living area, nice size kitchen with stainless appliances. This home also has a large extra room upstairs which can be used as a game room or additional bedroom. Wow! No kidding... come see this one before it\'s gone! Pets welcome on a case x case basis. Priced right and ready for immediate move-in. ** Ask about our NO upfront pet deposit, apply for NO upfront security deposit, $10/month air filter convenience program and optional $25/month pest control done quarterly! WOOHOO! :)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 Beachcomber Ln have any available units?
1626 Beachcomber Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1626 Beachcomber Ln have?
Some of 1626 Beachcomber Ln's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1626 Beachcomber Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1626 Beachcomber Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 Beachcomber Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1626 Beachcomber Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1626 Beachcomber Ln offer parking?
No, 1626 Beachcomber Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1626 Beachcomber Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1626 Beachcomber Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 Beachcomber Ln have a pool?
No, 1626 Beachcomber Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1626 Beachcomber Ln have accessible units?
No, 1626 Beachcomber Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 Beachcomber Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1626 Beachcomber Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

