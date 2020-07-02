1604 W 25th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very cute townhome right on the edge of the Heights! This end unit has lots of light and the first floor patio connects to the community yard space. The open floor plan on the second floor connects the kitchen with the living area, so no one will feel left out of the party. The second floor balcony connects to the living room, which is also perfect for entertaining. The third floor features a large full floor loft area with closet. This optional third floor bedroom could also serve as a great office or second living space. What a deal! At this price, this place won't last long!