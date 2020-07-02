All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 24 2020 at 2:42 PM

1604 W 25th Street

1604 West 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1604 West 25th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very cute townhome right on the edge of the Heights! This end unit has lots of light and the first floor patio connects to the community yard space. The open floor plan on the second floor connects the kitchen with the living area, so no one will feel left out of the party. The second floor balcony connects to the living room, which is also perfect for entertaining. The third floor features a large full floor loft area with closet. This optional third floor bedroom could also serve as a great office or second living space. What a deal! At this price, this place won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 W 25th Street have any available units?
1604 W 25th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 W 25th Street have?
Some of 1604 W 25th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 W 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1604 W 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 W 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1604 W 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1604 W 25th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1604 W 25th Street offers parking.
Does 1604 W 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1604 W 25th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 W 25th Street have a pool?
No, 1604 W 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1604 W 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 1604 W 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 W 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 W 25th Street has units with dishwashers.

