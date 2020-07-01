All apartments in Houston
16 Bayou Pointe

16 Bayou Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16 Bayou Pointe Drive, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Completely Renovated Townhouse in a very quiet and GATED community! 5 minutes from memorial city mall - This subdivision has its own private pool only a few steps down the road!

This town home features a master bedroom on the first floor and another one in the second. With an open concept kitchen, integrating all the living room and dining area this property is perfect for a person or family looking for a very quiet neighborhood in the heart of memorial.

The brand new granite counter tops throughout and new fixtures make this property very desirable for any person. Schedule your showing today! Call 281-704-4302

(RLNE5615871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Bayou Pointe have any available units?
16 Bayou Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Bayou Pointe have?
Some of 16 Bayou Pointe's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Bayou Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
16 Bayou Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Bayou Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Bayou Pointe is pet friendly.
Does 16 Bayou Pointe offer parking?
No, 16 Bayou Pointe does not offer parking.
Does 16 Bayou Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Bayou Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Bayou Pointe have a pool?
Yes, 16 Bayou Pointe has a pool.
Does 16 Bayou Pointe have accessible units?
No, 16 Bayou Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Bayou Pointe have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Bayou Pointe does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
