1551 Leona St

We're Taco Street Locating. Through years of magic wizardry stuff, complicated algorithms, and occasional witchcraft, we've found a way to harness the awesome powers of tacos and apply it to apartment locating. Trust us, it look a lot of magic. But anyways, we did it. Let us be the corn and or flour wrapped tortilla that wraps all of your apartment hunting mess into a comprehensive yet simple metaphorical research taco. Guacamole and all. Oh, we're free to work with too. So.reach out to us!
___________________________ Remember that one time where everyone told you you were crazy? Nobody had the clear vision that you did. Nobody saw the potential of your new crypto-cyber-paleo-goatyoga startup. Well who's laughing now? You are of course, but nobody can hear you from your 200FT mega yacht with the helicopter pad and jacuzzi made out of kombucha.
Regardless, your newfound fortunes have created the necessity of acquiring lodging that properly reflects your obscene levels of fortune and success. Luckily, there is only one such place for you. This hyper swanky downtown Houston apartment with all the bells and whistles like infinity pools and views to watch the world baseball champion Astros play (seriously).
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
All-electric Kitchen
Balcony or Patio
Breakfast Bar
Cable Ready
Carpeted Floors
Ceiling Fans
Central Air and Heating
Covered Parking
Disability Access
Dishwasher
Elegant LED Lighting in Kitchen and Living Rooms
Extra Storage
Faux Wood Blinds
Framed Mirrors with Brushed Nickel Accents
Hardwood Style Flooring in Living and Dining Areas
Microwave
Oversized Soaking Tubs
Pantry
Quartz Countertops
Refrigerator
Spacious Kitchen with Islands
Stackable Washer and Dryers
Stainless Steel Appliance Package including Electric Ranges
Under Cabinet Lighting
USB Equipped Outlets
Vaulted Ceilings
Views Available
Walk-in Closets
Walk-in Showers
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Amazon Lockers
Aqua Lounge
Beautiful Landscaping
Bicycle Storage with Bike Wash and Repair Station
Business Center
Cabana Area with Hidden and Negative Edge Waterfall
Clubhouse
Conference Room
Courtyards with Sitting and Gathering Areas
Fire-pit Courtyard
Game Room with Billiards Table, Shuffle Board and Dart Boards
Garage Covered Parking
Gated Access
Guest Suites
Horseshoe Pits
Media Lounge
On-call Maintenance
Pet Park
Picnic Area with Grilling Space
Public Parks Nearby
Resident Mail Center
Shimmering Swimming Pool
Sky Lounge with Kitchen
State-of-the-art Fitness Center
Valet Trash
Volleyball Court
Yoga Room