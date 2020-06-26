1551 Leona St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center conference room carport clubhouse courtyard dog park gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage guest suite trash valet volleyball court yoga

Tired of researching that new apartment?



We're Taco Street Locating. Through years of magic wizardry stuff, complicated algorithms, and occasional witchcraft, we've found a way to harness the awesome powers of tacos and apply it to apartment locating. Trust us, it look a lot of magic. But anyways, we did it. Let us be the corn and or flour wrapped tortilla that wraps all of your apartment hunting mess into a comprehensive yet simple metaphorical research taco. Guacamole and all. Oh, we're free to work with too. So.reach out to us!



___________________________ Remember that one time where everyone told you you were crazy? Nobody had the clear vision that you did. Nobody saw the potential of your new crypto-cyber-paleo-goatyoga startup. Well who's laughing now? You are of course, but nobody can hear you from your 200FT mega yacht with the helicopter pad and jacuzzi made out of kombucha.



Regardless, your newfound fortunes have created the necessity of acquiring lodging that properly reflects your obscene levels of fortune and success. Luckily, there is only one such place for you. This hyper swanky downtown Houston apartment with all the bells and whistles like infinity pools and views to watch the world baseball champion Astros play (seriously).



Apartment Amenities



All-electric Kitchen



Balcony or Patio



Breakfast Bar



Cable Ready



Carpeted Floors



Ceiling Fans



Central Air and Heating



Covered Parking



Disability Access



Dishwasher



Elegant LED Lighting in Kitchen and Living Rooms



Extra Storage



Faux Wood Blinds



Framed Mirrors with Brushed Nickel Accents



Hardwood Style Flooring in Living and Dining Areas



Microwave



Oversized Soaking Tubs



Pantry



Quartz Countertops



Refrigerator



Spacious Kitchen with Islands



Stackable Washer and Dryers



Stainless Steel Appliance Package including Electric Ranges



Under Cabinet Lighting



USB Equipped Outlets



Vaulted Ceilings



Views Available



Walk-in Closets



Walk-in Showers



Community Amenities



Amazon Lockers



Aqua Lounge



Beautiful Landscaping



Bicycle Storage with Bike Wash and Repair Station



Business Center



Cabana Area with Hidden and Negative Edge Waterfall



Clubhouse



Conference Room



Courtyards with Sitting and Gathering Areas



Fire-pit Courtyard



Game Room with Billiards Table, Shuffle Board and Dart Boards



Garage Covered Parking



Gated Access



Guest Suites



Horseshoe Pits



Media Lounge



On-call Maintenance



Pet Park



Picnic Area with Grilling Space



Public Parks Nearby



Resident Mail Center



Shimmering Swimming Pool



Sky Lounge with Kitchen



State-of-the-art Fitness Center



Valet Trash



Volleyball Court



Yoga Room



