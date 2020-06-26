All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:02 PM

1551 Leona St

1551 Leona Street · No Longer Available
Location

1551 Leona Street, Houston, TX 77026
Northside Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
guest suite
trash valet
volleyball court
yoga
Tired of researching that new apartment?

  We're Taco Street Locating. Through years of magic wizardry stuff, complicated algorithms, and occasional witchcraft, we've found a way to harness the awesome powers of tacos and apply it to apartment locating. Trust us, it look a lot of magic. But anyways, we did it. Let us be the corn and or flour wrapped tortilla that wraps all of your apartment hunting mess into a comprehensive yet simple metaphorical research taco. Guacamole and all. Oh, we're free to work with too. So.reach out to us!

___________________________ Remember that one time where everyone told you you were crazy? Nobody had the clear vision that you did. Nobody saw the potential of your new crypto-cyber-paleo-goatyoga startup. Well who's laughing now? You are of course, but nobody can hear you from your 200FT mega yacht with the helicopter pad and jacuzzi made out of kombucha. 

Regardless, your newfound fortunes have created the necessity of acquiring lodging that properly reflects your obscene levels of fortune and success. Luckily, there is only one such place for you. This hyper swanky downtown Houston apartment with all the bells and whistles like infinity pools and views to watch the world baseball champion Astros play (seriously).  

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  All-electric Kitchen

Balcony or Patio

Breakfast Bar

Cable Ready

Carpeted Floors

Ceiling Fans

Central Air and Heating

Covered Parking

Disability Access

Dishwasher

Elegant LED Lighting in Kitchen and Living Rooms

Extra Storage

Faux Wood Blinds

Framed Mirrors with Brushed Nickel Accents

Hardwood Style Flooring in Living and Dining Areas

Microwave

Oversized Soaking Tubs

Pantry

Quartz Countertops

Refrigerator

Spacious Kitchen with Islands

Stackable Washer and Dryers

Stainless Steel Appliance Package including Electric Ranges

Under Cabinet Lighting

USB Equipped Outlets

Vaulted Ceilings

Views Available

Walk-in Closets

Walk-in Showers

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Amazon Lockers

Aqua Lounge

Beautiful Landscaping

Bicycle Storage with Bike Wash and Repair Station

Business Center

Cabana Area with Hidden and Negative Edge Waterfall

Clubhouse

Conference Room

Courtyards with Sitting and Gathering Areas

Fire-pit Courtyard

Game Room with Billiards Table, Shuffle Board and Dart Boards

Garage Covered Parking

Gated Access

Guest Suites

Horseshoe Pits

Media Lounge

On-call Maintenance

Pet Park

Picnic Area with Grilling Space

Public Parks Nearby

Resident Mail Center

Shimmering Swimming Pool

Sky Lounge with Kitchen

State-of-the-art Fitness Center

Valet Trash

Volleyball Court

Yoga Room

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1551 Leona St have any available units?
1551 Leona St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1551 Leona St have?
Some of 1551 Leona St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1551 Leona St currently offering any rent specials?
1551 Leona St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 Leona St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1551 Leona St is pet friendly.
Does 1551 Leona St offer parking?
Yes, 1551 Leona St offers parking.
Does 1551 Leona St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1551 Leona St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 Leona St have a pool?
Yes, 1551 Leona St has a pool.
Does 1551 Leona St have accessible units?
Yes, 1551 Leona St has accessible units.
Does 1551 Leona St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1551 Leona St has units with dishwashers.

