1535 Beaconshire Road

Amenities
Amazing 2-Story Home in Energy Corridor on a Cul-de-sac street with ample Parking Space in the Quiet Neighborhood of Stonehenge. RENTAL PRICE REDUCED! Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with an Open Floor Plan, Custom High Ceilings and Natural Light! New Window and Door Blinds, Updated Kitchen with New Granite Counter-tops and Lovely Wood Cabinets. Beautiful Family Room with Brick Fireplace and Tons of Space- Perfect for Entertaining! Relaxing Sun Room with Large Windows and Nice Game Room Upstairs. Extra Storage Space in Closets Upstairs. Tile, Laminate and Bamboo Flooring Throughout Home - No Carpet! Fabulous Master Bedroom Suite and Renovated Master Bathroom with Double Sinks, Tub, & Walk-in Shower. Rooms dimensions are approximate, buyer to verify. Convenient Location with Easy Access to Beltway 8 and I-10. Not Flooded by Harvey! Excellent Condition - Priced to Sell!