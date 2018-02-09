1535 Beaconshire Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Amazing 2-Story Home in Energy Corridor on a Cul-de-sac street with ample Parking Space in the Quiet Neighborhood of Stonehenge. RENTAL PRICE REDUCED! Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with an Open Floor Plan, Custom High Ceilings and Natural Light! New Window and Door Blinds, Updated Kitchen with New Granite Counter-tops and Lovely Wood Cabinets. Beautiful Family Room with Brick Fireplace and Tons of Space- Perfect for Entertaining! Relaxing Sun Room with Large Windows and Nice Game Room Upstairs. Extra Storage Space in Closets Upstairs. Tile, Laminate and Bamboo Flooring Throughout Home - No Carpet! Fabulous Master Bedroom Suite and Renovated Master Bathroom with Double Sinks, Tub, & Walk-in Shower. Rooms dimensions are approximate, buyer to verify. Convenient Location with Easy Access to Beltway 8 and I-10. Not Flooded by Harvey! Excellent Condition - Priced to Sell!