1535 Beaconshire Road
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:30 AM

1535 Beaconshire Road

1535 Beaconshire Road · No Longer Available
Location

1535 Beaconshire Road, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Amazing 2-Story Home in Energy Corridor on a Cul-de-sac street with ample Parking Space in the Quiet Neighborhood of Stonehenge. RENTAL PRICE REDUCED! Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with an Open Floor Plan, Custom High Ceilings and Natural Light! New Window and Door Blinds, Updated Kitchen with New Granite Counter-tops and Lovely Wood Cabinets. Beautiful Family Room with Brick Fireplace and Tons of Space- Perfect for Entertaining! Relaxing Sun Room with Large Windows and Nice Game Room Upstairs. Extra Storage Space in Closets Upstairs. Tile, Laminate and Bamboo Flooring Throughout Home - No Carpet! Fabulous Master Bedroom Suite and Renovated Master Bathroom with Double Sinks, Tub, & Walk-in Shower. Rooms dimensions are approximate, buyer to verify. Convenient Location with Easy Access to Beltway 8 and I-10. Not Flooded by Harvey! Excellent Condition - Priced to Sell!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1535 Beaconshire Road have any available units?
1535 Beaconshire Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1535 Beaconshire Road have?
Some of 1535 Beaconshire Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1535 Beaconshire Road currently offering any rent specials?
1535 Beaconshire Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 Beaconshire Road pet-friendly?
No, 1535 Beaconshire Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1535 Beaconshire Road offer parking?
Yes, 1535 Beaconshire Road offers parking.
Does 1535 Beaconshire Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1535 Beaconshire Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 Beaconshire Road have a pool?
No, 1535 Beaconshire Road does not have a pool.
Does 1535 Beaconshire Road have accessible units?
No, 1535 Beaconshire Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1535 Beaconshire Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1535 Beaconshire Road has units with dishwashers.

