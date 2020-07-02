All apartments in Houston
1524 Blodgett St.

1524 Blodgett Street · No Longer Available
Location

1524 Blodgett Street, Houston, TX 77004
The Museum District

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Modern Townhouse in Museum District - Chic & modern corner townhome in the heart of the booming museum district. Pristine condition! New construction all around. Large front yard with privacy fence. Huge roof top terrace with sunshine & views. Open and spacious living area with beautiful kitchen including stainless appliances, quartz countertops & modern glass tile back splash. Relaxing master with light filled master bath including seamless shower & huge jetted tub. Easy access to freeways, close to night life, museums, downtown, and medical center.

(RLNE5111178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 Blodgett St. have any available units?
1524 Blodgett St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1524 Blodgett St. have?
Some of 1524 Blodgett St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 Blodgett St. currently offering any rent specials?
1524 Blodgett St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 Blodgett St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1524 Blodgett St. is pet friendly.
Does 1524 Blodgett St. offer parking?
No, 1524 Blodgett St. does not offer parking.
Does 1524 Blodgett St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 Blodgett St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 Blodgett St. have a pool?
No, 1524 Blodgett St. does not have a pool.
Does 1524 Blodgett St. have accessible units?
No, 1524 Blodgett St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 Blodgett St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1524 Blodgett St. does not have units with dishwashers.

