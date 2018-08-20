1520 Sherwood Forest St.

All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

Location

1520 Sherwood Forest Street, Houston, TX 77043
Spring Branch West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
INTRODUCTION:
Sought-after location: Two Story Townhome with two assigned parking spots . Available for Daily, Weekly or Monthly Rentals. Priced less than a moderate Hotel Room, This luxurious furnished townhome can sleep up to 1 (including on 2 King bed (bedroom 2), 4 on 2 queen beds (master with attached bath), 4 4 on 2 queen beds (bedroom 3) and 2 on pull out sleeper sofa..

LOCATION:
You will have quick access to Interstate 10 and Beltway 8 (less than 1 mile away from frontage road). Nearby shopping at Memorial Mall with this ideally located apartment. Driving time is just 5 Minutes from Memorial Hospital and Famous Legacy Town Center & Entertainment District. Galleria is 8 miles, downtown is 15 miles, Hobby Airport is 29 miles and Houston George Bush airport is 25 miles. 16 miles from HOUSTON MEDICAL CENTER.

Ideally located in Harris county (West Houston/Memorial/Energy Corridor area).

BENEFITS:
Why Stay in a Hotel Room when you can get so much more staying in a cozy fully-furnished apartment. All you need to bring is your clothes, we even initially provide complimentary coffee, sugar, creamer, trash bags. We also supply Shampoo, Conditioner, Dishwashing liquid, Linens, Pots, pans, dishes, utensils, coffee maker, toaster, microwave, full size front load washer/dryer.
~~Save money by cooking your own food in a fully equipped kitchen.
~~Save money by washing your clothes with the washer/dryer inside the apartment at no additional cost.
~~Blow dryer, Iron & board is also provided.

Enjoy this huge 1500 sq-ft 2-story townhome on the sought-after 1st floor. In the apartment you will have access to 50-mbps wireless internet, TV with lots of Cable channels, Comcast Movie Stream are available your leisure time.

APARTMENT COMPLEX AMENITIES:
Here you will find exquisite upgraded town home with granite counters, 2 in blinds, Cool AC with amenities like 2 cars parking and swimming pool.

SUMMARY:
This beautiful resort style apartment complex is the ONLY place which offers so much for the price. This fantastic place will meet and exceed your expectations. We are looking forward to having you as our guest and will greatly appreciate your reviews after your stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

