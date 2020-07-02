All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1516 Story Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1516 Story Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:30 AM

1516 Story Street

1516 Story Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1516 Story Street, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Warm and welcoming, this pristine home is for lease in highly desirable Westview Terrace. Excellent highway access located near I-10, 610, Memorial Park, Downtown, the Galleria, and Memorial City. This spacious home has gorgeous wood floors, new paint inside and out, updated appliances (INCLUDED: refrigerator, gas range, microwave, washer, and dryer), huge den (which could be used as a third bedroom, home office, play room, the options are endless), a one car attached garage, and a MASSIVE fenced in backyard with a covered porch. Soon to be vacant and available to move in!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 Story Street have any available units?
1516 Story Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 Story Street have?
Some of 1516 Story Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 Story Street currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Story Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Story Street pet-friendly?
No, 1516 Story Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1516 Story Street offer parking?
Yes, 1516 Story Street offers parking.
Does 1516 Story Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1516 Story Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Story Street have a pool?
No, 1516 Story Street does not have a pool.
Does 1516 Story Street have accessible units?
No, 1516 Story Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Story Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 Story Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbury Reserve
12261 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77035
Apex
8520 Madie Dr
Houston, TX 77022
Addicks Stone Village
15426 Addicks Stone Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Candleridge Park
1601 Wooded Pine Dr
Houston, TX 77073
Broadstone Energy Park
880 Highway 6 S
Houston, TX 77079
Aria at Stancliff
10919 Stancliff Road
Houston, TX 77099
Tanglebrook Apartments
1410 Fountain View Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Landings at Steeplechase
11150 Steeplepark Dr
Houston, TX 77065

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston