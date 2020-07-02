1516 Story Street

Amenities

Warm and welcoming, this pristine home is for lease in highly desirable Westview Terrace. Excellent highway access located near I-10, 610, Memorial Park, Downtown, the Galleria, and Memorial City. This spacious home has gorgeous wood floors, new paint inside and out, updated appliances (INCLUDED: refrigerator, gas range, microwave, washer, and dryer), huge den (which could be used as a third bedroom, home office, play room, the options are endless), a one car attached garage, and a MASSIVE fenced in backyard with a covered porch. Soon to be vacant and available to move in!!!