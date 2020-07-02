All apartments in Houston
1512 W Clay Street
1512 W Clay Street

1512 West Clay Street · No Longer Available
Location

1512 West Clay Street, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Townhome Rental near the River Oaks Shopping Center Area. 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Lots of Natural Light, Wood Floors, Freshly Painted Interior. Large Island Kitchen with Breakfast Bar Seating, Stainless Appliances and Huge Dining Area. Large Living Room with Gas-Log Fireplace, TV Bracket and Attached Terrace. Master Bedroom plus another Secondary bedroom on the Third Floor with New Carpeting. Bedroom #3 or Study on the First Floor with Wood Floors. Wrought Iron Gated Entryway, Large Back Yard with Hard Scape and Mature Trees. Pets Are Welcome. Ready for Immediate Occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 W Clay Street have any available units?
1512 W Clay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 W Clay Street have?
Some of 1512 W Clay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 W Clay Street currently offering any rent specials?
1512 W Clay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 W Clay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 W Clay Street is pet friendly.
Does 1512 W Clay Street offer parking?
Yes, 1512 W Clay Street offers parking.
Does 1512 W Clay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1512 W Clay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 W Clay Street have a pool?
No, 1512 W Clay Street does not have a pool.
Does 1512 W Clay Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1512 W Clay Street has accessible units.
Does 1512 W Clay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 W Clay Street has units with dishwashers.

