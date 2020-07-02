1512 W Clay Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Townhome Rental near the River Oaks Shopping Center Area. 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Lots of Natural Light, Wood Floors, Freshly Painted Interior. Large Island Kitchen with Breakfast Bar Seating, Stainless Appliances and Huge Dining Area. Large Living Room with Gas-Log Fireplace, TV Bracket and Attached Terrace. Master Bedroom plus another Secondary bedroom on the Third Floor with New Carpeting. Bedroom #3 or Study on the First Floor with Wood Floors. Wrought Iron Gated Entryway, Large Back Yard with Hard Scape and Mature Trees. Pets Are Welcome. Ready for Immediate Occupancy.