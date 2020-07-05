All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 150 White Cedar St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
150 White Cedar St
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:14 AM

150 White Cedar St

150 White Cedar St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

150 White Cedar St, Houston, TX 77015
Cloverleaf

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This home is located on a quiet street in Woodforest subdivision within walking distance from Havard Elementary, North Shore Middle School, North Shore Senior high School, and San Jacinto Community College (North). Spacious back yard, adequate parking, and minutes away from various grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping strips. If you lookup the property on google maps you'll notice there is a pool in the backyard. Unfortunately, the pool had extensive damage and was un-repairable. This property does not have a pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 White Cedar St have any available units?
150 White Cedar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 150 White Cedar St currently offering any rent specials?
150 White Cedar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 White Cedar St pet-friendly?
No, 150 White Cedar St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 150 White Cedar St offer parking?
Yes, 150 White Cedar St offers parking.
Does 150 White Cedar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 White Cedar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 White Cedar St have a pool?
Yes, 150 White Cedar St has a pool.
Does 150 White Cedar St have accessible units?
No, 150 White Cedar St does not have accessible units.
Does 150 White Cedar St have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 White Cedar St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 White Cedar St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 150 White Cedar St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gables at Richmond
3400 Ocee St
Houston, TX 77063
Plantation Apartments
2425 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
The Core
3990 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
Ashley Square
6330 Windswept Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Highpoint At Cypresswood Apartments
13920 Mandolin Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Knox at Westchase
12360 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Victory Apartments
2606 Beatty Street
Houston, TX 77023
Timber Run
13000 Woodforest Blvd
Houston, TX 77015

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston