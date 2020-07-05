150 White Cedar St

Amenities

garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking pool garage

This home is located on a quiet street in Woodforest subdivision within walking distance from Havard Elementary, North Shore Middle School, North Shore Senior high School, and San Jacinto Community College (North). Spacious back yard, adequate parking, and minutes away from various grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping strips. If you lookup the property on google maps you'll notice there is a pool in the backyard. Unfortunately, the pool had extensive damage and was un-repairable. This property does not have a pool.