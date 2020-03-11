1485 Texas Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport concierge fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage yoga

Remember that one time where everyone told you you were crazy? Nobody had the clear vision that you did. Nobody saw the potential of your new crypto-cyber-paleo-goatyoga startup. Well who’s laughing now? You are of course, but nobody can hear you from your 200FT mega yacht with the helicopter pad and jacuzzi made out of kombucha.



Regardless, your newfound fortunes have created the necessity of acquiring lodging that properly reflects your obscene levels of fortune and success. Luckily, there is only one such place for you. This hyper swanky downtown Houston apartment with all the bells and whistles like infinity pools and views to watch the world baseball champion Astros play (seriously).



___________________________________________________________



Quick Notes



Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks.



Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer)



Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work.



We find people apartments professionally. It’s super cool.



We are also really good at helping people who are moving to Houston.



We are free to work with!



Apartments are pet friendly!



Tacos. Tacos are awesome.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Each apartment features large windows and perfectly appointed fixtures.



The room sizes are generous and designed to maximize your space, creating an open, inviting feel.



The gourmet kitchens have quartz countertops with spacious cabinets, under counter lighting and sleek stainless steel appliances.



Each apartment has a beautiful and functional desk nook, and some rooms boast custom designed, solid wood closets.



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



We have a pet wash exclusively for residents.



Store it in our easily accessible bike garage.



Any time you come home, our 24-hour door staff will greet and assist you with any needs you have.



Fully equipped yoga room hosts dynamic classes and guest teachers.



It will feature a residents-only takeout door.



Our bars, located on several floors, will give you sweeping views of the sunrise, the bustle of downtown's workday, and finally the twinkling city lights.



In the summer, grill by the pool and go for a swim, or sit on the deck to see the game at Minute Maid Park.



In the winter, grab a bottle from your private wine locker and sit by the fire pits outside.



__________________________________________________



Looking for that new apartment?



Yeah, I know. You are tired of clicking through listing after listing. Freaking out over which apartment, which neighborhood, which everything. What if you had your own personal concierge? Somebody who can take over all of that annoying research for you?



Somebody that can also double as your guide? Well spoiler alert, that’s us. Taco Street Houston. We are like a magical genie in a bottle that grants apartment related wishes. And we’re super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friends don’t know you use when Game of Thrones is on. Check out our website (tacostreethouston) for more info