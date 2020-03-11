All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:01 AM

1485 Texas Ave

1485 Texas St · No Longer Available
Location

1485 Texas St, Houston, TX 77002
Downtown Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
concierge
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
Remember that one time where everyone told you you were crazy? Nobody had the clear vision that you did. Nobody saw the potential of your new crypto-cyber-paleo-goatyoga startup. Well who’s laughing now? You are of course, but nobody can hear you from your 200FT mega yacht with the helicopter pad and jacuzzi made out of kombucha.

Regardless, your newfound fortunes have created the necessity of acquiring lodging that properly reflects your obscene levels of fortune and success. Luckily, there is only one such place for you. This hyper swanky downtown Houston apartment with all the bells and whistles like infinity pools and views to watch the world baseball champion Astros play (seriously).

___________________________________________________________

Quick Notes

Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks.

Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer)

Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work.

We find people apartments professionally. It’s super cool.

We are also really good at helping people who are moving to Houston.

We are free to work with!

Apartments are pet friendly!

Tacos. Tacos are awesome.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Each apartment features large windows and perfectly appointed fixtures.

The room sizes are generous and designed to maximize your space, creating an open, inviting feel.

The gourmet kitchens have quartz countertops with spacious cabinets, under counter lighting and sleek stainless steel appliances.

Each apartment has a beautiful and functional desk nook, and some rooms boast custom designed, solid wood closets.

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

We have a pet wash exclusively for residents.

Store it in our easily accessible bike garage.

Any time you come home, our 24-hour door staff will greet and assist you with any needs you have.

Fully equipped yoga room hosts dynamic classes and guest teachers.

It will feature a residents-only takeout door.

Our bars, located on several floors, will give you sweeping views of the sunrise, the bustle of downtown's workday, and finally the twinkling city lights.

In the summer, grill by the pool and go for a swim, or sit on the deck to see the game at Minute Maid Park.

In the winter, grab a bottle from your private wine locker and sit by the fire pits outside.

__________________________________________________

Looking for that new apartment?

Yeah, I know. You are tired of clicking through listing after listing. Freaking out over which apartment, which neighborhood, which everything. What if you had your own personal concierge? Somebody who can take over all of that annoying research for you?

Somebody that can also double as your guide? Well spoiler alert, that’s us. Taco Street Houston. We are like a magical genie in a bottle that grants apartment related wishes. And we’re super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friends don’t know you use when Game of Thrones is on. Check out our website (tacostreethouston) for more info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1485 Texas Ave have any available units?
1485 Texas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1485 Texas Ave have?
Some of 1485 Texas Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1485 Texas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1485 Texas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1485 Texas Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1485 Texas Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1485 Texas Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1485 Texas Ave offers parking.
Does 1485 Texas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1485 Texas Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1485 Texas Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1485 Texas Ave has a pool.
Does 1485 Texas Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 1485 Texas Ave has accessible units.
Does 1485 Texas Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1485 Texas Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

