Home is located in gated community close to West Oaks Mall. This home offers one of the largest floor plan in the community and is no longer offered by the builder. Offering 4 bedrooms with formal dinning, den and study/5th BR.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14715 Branchwest Drive have any available units?
14715 Branchwest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 14715 Branchwest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14715 Branchwest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.