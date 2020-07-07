All apartments in Houston
14715 Branchwest Drive

14715 Branchwest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14715 Branchwest Drive, Houston, TX 77082

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home is located in gated community close to West Oaks Mall. This home offers one of the largest floor plan in the community and is no longer offered by the builder. Offering 4 bedrooms with formal dinning, den and study/5th BR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14715 Branchwest Drive have any available units?
14715 Branchwest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 14715 Branchwest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14715 Branchwest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14715 Branchwest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14715 Branchwest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14715 Branchwest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14715 Branchwest Drive offers parking.
Does 14715 Branchwest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14715 Branchwest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14715 Branchwest Drive have a pool?
No, 14715 Branchwest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14715 Branchwest Drive have accessible units?
No, 14715 Branchwest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14715 Branchwest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14715 Branchwest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14715 Branchwest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14715 Branchwest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

