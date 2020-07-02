14690 Briar Forest Drive

Amenities

Briar Forest Drive, Houston, TX 77077 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 04/18/2020. Pets: allowed. • Sophistication Never Felt So Natural • 9' & 10' ceilings w/crown molding, bamboo wood floors • Glass front kitchen cabinets, washer/dryer, private patio • Lavish clubhouse with game room and pool table • Tanning room, dry cleaning service, spacious dog park • Onsite fitness center & Kids Club with TV and games • Infinity pool, fountains and sun shelf amid tropical setting • Cabana, outdoor kitchen, gas grills and lounge areas • Exceptional views of lake with fountains and jogging trail • Zoned to the Prestigious Barbara Bush Elementary • Minutes from George Bush Park and Terry Hershey Trail UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE W/ 12 mo. [ Published 21-Apr-20 / ID 3513042 ]