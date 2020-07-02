All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:14 AM

14690 Briar Forest Drive

14690 Briar Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14690 Briar Forest Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
Briar Forest Drive, Houston, TX 77077 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 04/18/2020. Pets: allowed. • Sophistication Never Felt So Natural • 9' & 10' ceilings w/crown molding, bamboo wood floors • Glass front kitchen cabinets, washer/dryer, private patio • Lavish clubhouse with game room and pool table • Tanning room, dry cleaning service, spacious dog park • Onsite fitness center & Kids Club with TV and games • Infinity pool, fountains and sun shelf amid tropical setting • Cabana, outdoor kitchen, gas grills and lounge areas • Exceptional views of lake with fountains and jogging trail • Zoned to the Prestigious Barbara Bush Elementary • Minutes from George Bush Park and Terry Hershey Trail UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE W/ 12 mo. [ Published 21-Apr-20 / ID 3513042 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14690 Briar Forest Drive have any available units?
14690 Briar Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14690 Briar Forest Drive have?
Some of 14690 Briar Forest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14690 Briar Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14690 Briar Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14690 Briar Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14690 Briar Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14690 Briar Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 14690 Briar Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14690 Briar Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14690 Briar Forest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14690 Briar Forest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14690 Briar Forest Drive has a pool.
Does 14690 Briar Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 14690 Briar Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14690 Briar Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14690 Briar Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

