All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 14600 Fonmeadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
14600 Fonmeadow Drive
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:42 PM

14600 Fonmeadow Drive

14600 Fondmeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Fondren Southwest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14600 Fondmeadow Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

concierge
fireplace
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
concierge
online portal
***Please beware of SCAMMERS online! This property is not on Craigslist! DO NOT SEND MONEY TO ANYONE CLAIMING TO BE OWNER! This rental property is MANAGED BY REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT PREFERRED ONLY!***

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 2818949111 to schedule a showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1125
Security Deposit: $925
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $28
Sq Feet: 1342
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances:

Extras: HEY! Check out this stunning unit in a well established gated community. Remington Place Condo is in a great location with schools, shopping and fun nearby. It's also 15 minutes from Medical Center, NRG Stadium and Loop 610!! This upstairs gem has a spacious living area featuring a cozy wood-burning fireplace and high ceilings. Its cute kitchen has a large view of the whole living area, it also has lots of grocery space. Your primary bedroom also comes with a fireplace! 2 full bathrooms and a very convenient half one! You'll also have easy access to South Main and Beltway 8! It won't last long! APPLY TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14600 Fonmeadow Drive have any available units?
14600 Fonmeadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14600 Fonmeadow Drive have?
Some of 14600 Fonmeadow Drive's amenities include concierge, fireplace, and online portal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14600 Fonmeadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14600 Fonmeadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14600 Fonmeadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14600 Fonmeadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14600 Fonmeadow Drive offer parking?
No, 14600 Fonmeadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14600 Fonmeadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14600 Fonmeadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14600 Fonmeadow Drive have a pool?
No, 14600 Fonmeadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14600 Fonmeadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 14600 Fonmeadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14600 Fonmeadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14600 Fonmeadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Milo on Westheimer
13250 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Vermillion Apartments
3360 Alice St
Houston, TX 77021
Crossings at Berkley Square
5900 North Braeswood Boulevard
Houston, TX 77074
Hanover ​Hermann Park
5927 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77004
The Preserve at Cypress Creek
1007 Cypress Station Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Royalton at Kingwood
21919 Northpark Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Waters at Westchase
11490 Harwin Dr
Houston, TX 77072
Hayden at Enclave
12951 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHouston 2 Bedroom Apartments
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Apartments
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Katy, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TXGalveston, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
AliefMemorial

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston