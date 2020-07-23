14600 Fonmeadow Drive

Amenities

Price: $1125

Security Deposit: $925

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $28

Sq Feet: 1342

Bedroom: 2

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances:



Extras: HEY! Check out this stunning unit in a well established gated community. Remington Place Condo is in a great location with schools, shopping and fun nearby. It's also 15 minutes from Medical Center, NRG Stadium and Loop 610!! This upstairs gem has a spacious living area featuring a cozy wood-burning fireplace and high ceilings. Its cute kitchen has a large view of the whole living area, it also has lots of grocery space. Your primary bedroom also comes with a fireplace! 2 full bathrooms and a very convenient half one! You'll also have easy access to South Main and Beltway 8! It won't last long! APPLY TODAY!



