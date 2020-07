Amenities

Located on convenient amenities, easy access to major fwy. Unit is facing quiet side street. Clean with lots of natural light 2 story townhouse. Spacious bedrooms each with private bathroom. Fireplace in living area and master bedroom. Dining area opens to private patio. Laundry in house, assigned parking for the unit and visitors parking at back. Come to see it you won't be disappointed.