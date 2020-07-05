All apartments in Houston
14519 Wressell Dr
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:12 AM

14519 Wressell Dr

14519 Wressell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14519 Wressell Drive, Houston, TX 77044

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
14519 Wressell Drive - Gorgeous home in Summerwood. This beauty opens up to a grand wooden staircase with large ceramic tiles that carry through the first floor! Upon entry of the home you will find a den that could be used as a study or a formal dining area which opens up to the kitchen that boasts tile counter tops, gas range, There is a lovely breakfast nook that overlooks the backyard. From there you will find the large formal living area with with a stately fireplace. The large Master suite located off the living area features high valued ceilings and plenty of natural lighting. The master bath boast dual vanity sinks and separate shower and garden tub! Upstairs you will find your remaining three bedrooms that all have wooden flooring and plenty of natural light! The second full bath is located in between the second and third rooms and features a shower/tub combo! ! Organic garden beds with drip system installed ready for your green thumb. Neighborhood offers pools tennis courts lakes walk/jog paths. Only 5 min from Lake Houston. You will love this home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1844510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14519 Wressell Dr have any available units?
14519 Wressell Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14519 Wressell Dr have?
Some of 14519 Wressell Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14519 Wressell Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14519 Wressell Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14519 Wressell Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14519 Wressell Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14519 Wressell Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14519 Wressell Dr offers parking.
Does 14519 Wressell Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14519 Wressell Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14519 Wressell Dr have a pool?
Yes, 14519 Wressell Dr has a pool.
Does 14519 Wressell Dr have accessible units?
No, 14519 Wressell Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14519 Wressell Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14519 Wressell Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

