14519 Wressell Dr

14519 Wressell Drive - Gorgeous home in Summerwood. This beauty opens up to a grand wooden staircase with large ceramic tiles that carry through the first floor! Upon entry of the home you will find a den that could be used as a study or a formal dining area which opens up to the kitchen that boasts tile counter tops, gas range, There is a lovely breakfast nook that overlooks the backyard. From there you will find the large formal living area with with a stately fireplace. The large Master suite located off the living area features high valued ceilings and plenty of natural lighting. The master bath boast dual vanity sinks and separate shower and garden tub! Upstairs you will find your remaining three bedrooms that all have wooden flooring and plenty of natural light! The second full bath is located in between the second and third rooms and features a shower/tub combo! ! Organic garden beds with drip system installed ready for your green thumb. Neighborhood offers pools tennis courts lakes walk/jog paths. Only 5 min from Lake Houston. You will love this home!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1844510)