14407 Jessica Falls Circle

Amenities
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1129712?source=marketing
Price: $2000
Security Deposit: $1800
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 2554
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove
Extras: Be the next to call this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath gem home! Big sized den with high ceilings and comfy carpet floor right next to the formal dining area. Living room has a lovely fireplace for cold days. Large, open kitchen with lovely island, plenty of cabinets and counter space, breakfast bar AND breakfast nook. Great sized bedrooms have high ceilings and carpet floors. Stylish master bath features a walk-in shower, jacuzzi tub, double vanities and a walk-in closet. Plenty of natural light throughout the house. Also has a covered patio and huge, stunning backyard. It won't last much longer, SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.