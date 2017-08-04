All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

14407 Jessica Falls Circle

14407 Jessica Falls Circle · No Longer Available
Location

14407 Jessica Falls Circle, Houston, TX 77044

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
range
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1129712?source=marketing

Price: $2000
Security Deposit: $1800
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 2554
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove

Extras: Be the next to call this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath gem home! Big sized den with high ceilings and comfy carpet floor right next to the formal dining area. Living room has a lovely fireplace for cold days. Large, open kitchen with lovely island, plenty of cabinets and counter space, breakfast bar AND breakfast nook. Great sized bedrooms have high ceilings and carpet floors. Stylish master bath features a walk-in shower, jacuzzi tub, double vanities and a walk-in closet. Plenty of natural light throughout the house. Also has a covered patio and huge, stunning backyard. It won't last much longer, SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14407 Jessica Falls Circle have any available units?
14407 Jessica Falls Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14407 Jessica Falls Circle have?
Some of 14407 Jessica Falls Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14407 Jessica Falls Circle currently offering any rent specials?
14407 Jessica Falls Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14407 Jessica Falls Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 14407 Jessica Falls Circle is pet friendly.
Does 14407 Jessica Falls Circle offer parking?
No, 14407 Jessica Falls Circle does not offer parking.
Does 14407 Jessica Falls Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14407 Jessica Falls Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14407 Jessica Falls Circle have a pool?
No, 14407 Jessica Falls Circle does not have a pool.
Does 14407 Jessica Falls Circle have accessible units?
No, 14407 Jessica Falls Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 14407 Jessica Falls Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 14407 Jessica Falls Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

