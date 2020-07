Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Nice 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths town house locates at the very nice location. Spacious living/dining combo. Nice updated kitchen with plenty of storage, family room with fireplace, large patio. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Nice room sizes. Unit locates closely to the pool, tennis court, and the playground. Spring Branch ISD. WD included! Easy access to I-10 and lots of restaurants and shopping. Please call for viewing.