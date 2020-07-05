All apartments in Houston
14318 Eastern Redbud Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14318 Eastern Redbud Lane

14318 Eastern Redbud Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14318 Eastern Redbud Lane, Houston, TX 77044
Lake Houston

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
hot tub
*AVAIL. DEC.1ST*Sophisticated home, nestled in Summerwood on a corner lot, is a classic! The home boasts a timeless floorplan, ideal for hospitality &amp;amp; relaxation! The foyer welcomes you warmly, with a gracious formal dining &amp;amp; private study offsetting the entry. Two spacious size bedrooms with a stunning bath that offers its own privacy. Gameroom with beautiful walls of windows that allow for an abundance of natural light! Kitchen features all appliances, granite countertops, refinished cabinets &amp;amp; dining area seating. Master suite host a spa-like bath while relaxing &amp;amp; enjoying a glass of wine. Tile and carpet throughout home. No detail overlooked, this home is overflowing with upgrades! *BONUS AMENITIES*HVAC filters delivered every quarter, lawn service &amp;amp; all neighborhood amenities (two community pools, splash pad, numerous parks, fitness center, and clubhouses are all included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14318 Eastern Redbud Lane have any available units?
14318 Eastern Redbud Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14318 Eastern Redbud Lane have?
Some of 14318 Eastern Redbud Lane's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14318 Eastern Redbud Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14318 Eastern Redbud Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14318 Eastern Redbud Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14318 Eastern Redbud Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14318 Eastern Redbud Lane offer parking?
No, 14318 Eastern Redbud Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14318 Eastern Redbud Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14318 Eastern Redbud Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14318 Eastern Redbud Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14318 Eastern Redbud Lane has a pool.
Does 14318 Eastern Redbud Lane have accessible units?
No, 14318 Eastern Redbud Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14318 Eastern Redbud Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14318 Eastern Redbud Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

