14318 Eastern Redbud Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room pool hot tub

*AVAIL. DEC.1ST*Sophisticated home, nestled in Summerwood on a corner lot, is a classic! The home boasts a timeless floorplan, ideal for hospitality &amp; relaxation! The foyer welcomes you warmly, with a gracious formal dining &amp; private study offsetting the entry. Two spacious size bedrooms with a stunning bath that offers its own privacy. Gameroom with beautiful walls of windows that allow for an abundance of natural light! Kitchen features all appliances, granite countertops, refinished cabinets &amp; dining area seating. Master suite host a spa-like bath while relaxing &amp; enjoying a glass of wine. Tile and carpet throughout home. No detail overlooked, this home is overflowing with upgrades! *BONUS AMENITIES*HVAC filters delivered every quarter, lawn service &amp; all neighborhood amenities (two community pools, splash pad, numerous parks, fitness center, and clubhouses are all included!