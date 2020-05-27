14206 FLOWER CREEK Lane

Amenities

Please see matterport 3D video to step inside this Stunning Mediterranean Home at manned gated Lakes of Parkway Community! This property is located in a cul de sac street, close to club house, walking trails and main entrance. Property offers an open floor plan with abundance of natural light, handsome wood paneled study great for home office, fabulous family room with built ins and views of backyard and veranda, open to huge kitchen with Subzero Refrigerator and stainless steel appliances. Features two master bedrooms one downstairs with access to POOL and one upstairs! 4 bedroom in total. Pool, covered veranda and great open layout. Washer, Dryer, Subzero Refrigerator, as a bonus In the Utility room there is an extra Refrigerator. Great location!!