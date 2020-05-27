All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 23 2020 at 9:27 PM

14206 FLOWER CREEK Lane

14206 Flower Creek Ln · No Longer Available
Location

14206 Flower Creek Ln, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Please see matterport 3D video to step inside this Stunning Mediterranean Home at manned gated Lakes of Parkway Community! This property is located in a cul de sac street, close to club house, walking trails and main entrance. Property offers an open floor plan with abundance of natural light, handsome wood paneled study great for home office, fabulous family room with built ins and views of backyard and veranda, open to huge kitchen with Subzero Refrigerator and stainless steel appliances. Features two master bedrooms one downstairs with access to POOL and one upstairs! 4 bedroom in total. Pool, covered veranda and great open layout. Washer, Dryer, Subzero Refrigerator, as a bonus In the Utility room there is an extra Refrigerator. Great location!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14206 FLOWER CREEK Lane have any available units?
14206 FLOWER CREEK Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14206 FLOWER CREEK Lane have?
Some of 14206 FLOWER CREEK Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14206 FLOWER CREEK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14206 FLOWER CREEK Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14206 FLOWER CREEK Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14206 FLOWER CREEK Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14206 FLOWER CREEK Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14206 FLOWER CREEK Lane offers parking.
Does 14206 FLOWER CREEK Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14206 FLOWER CREEK Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14206 FLOWER CREEK Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14206 FLOWER CREEK Lane has a pool.
Does 14206 FLOWER CREEK Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 14206 FLOWER CREEK Lane has accessible units.
Does 14206 FLOWER CREEK Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14206 FLOWER CREEK Lane has units with dishwashers.

