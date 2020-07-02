All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
14138 BARNHART
Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:05 PM

14138 BARNHART

14138 Barnhart Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14138 Barnhart Boulevard, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Fabulous Mediterranean Custom Built Home! Open flow plan with lots of natural light and stunning views of resort style pool and backyard. Offers 3 bedrooms upstairs including master bedroom. On the third level there is a gameroom or 4th bedroom with a full bath. This home features an open floor plan with a spacious family room just off gourmet kitchen and wine bar area. It is just steps away from walking trails, club house, tennis courts and community pool. Great property to call HOME! Great school district plus very close to The Village School & JP 2 school.Yard & Pool Maintenance included,refrigerator, washer and dryer too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14138 BARNHART have any available units?
14138 BARNHART doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14138 BARNHART have?
Some of 14138 BARNHART's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14138 BARNHART currently offering any rent specials?
14138 BARNHART is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14138 BARNHART pet-friendly?
No, 14138 BARNHART is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14138 BARNHART offer parking?
Yes, 14138 BARNHART offers parking.
Does 14138 BARNHART have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14138 BARNHART offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14138 BARNHART have a pool?
Yes, 14138 BARNHART has a pool.
Does 14138 BARNHART have accessible units?
Yes, 14138 BARNHART has accessible units.
Does 14138 BARNHART have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14138 BARNHART has units with dishwashers.

