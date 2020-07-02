14138 BARNHART

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse game room parking pool garage tennis court

Fabulous Mediterranean Custom Built Home! Open flow plan with lots of natural light and stunning views of resort style pool and backyard. Offers 3 bedrooms upstairs including master bedroom. On the third level there is a gameroom or 4th bedroom with a full bath. This home features an open floor plan with a spacious family room just off gourmet kitchen and wine bar area. It is just steps away from walking trails, club house, tennis courts and community pool. Great property to call HOME! Great school district plus very close to The Village School & JP 2 school.Yard & Pool Maintenance included,refrigerator, washer and dryer too.