This home offers a beautiful floor plan with floor to ceiling windows in a bright living room that showcases a direct vent fireplace. Great kitchen with island and overlooks into family room. High ceilings downstairs, spacious master suite with Calif. closet system in master closet. Den and study up stairs with wall of built-ins. Beautiful Marble floor in dining room. Beautiful hardwood floors in entry, kitchen, living room. Garden and patio in back and maintenance free front yard.