1407 Devonshire Manor Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible fire pit game room parking pool guest suite hot tub

This 3-story David Weekley Garden Home sits on a corner lot directly across from the community Pool featuring hardwood flooring throughout/tile flooring in the wet areas, Silestone Island Kitchen with GE Beverage Center, soft close cabinetry & drawers, pull out spice rack, corner fireplace, stamped concrete patio with fire pit,tankless on-demand hot water heater, whole home water filtration system (water softener), spacious Master Retreat, over-sized granite island Master Closet, full body spa in Master Shower, 2 Guest Suites, Gameroom, pre-wired for surround sound in the living area, second floor retreat, & gameroom, and third floor Wet Bar! The Westview Manor Community is a gated community with only 74 energy efficient homes only 2 minutes from Freed Park. Close to many dining and entertainment opportunities.