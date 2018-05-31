All apartments in Houston
1407 Devonshire Manor Lane

1407 Devonshire Manor Lane
Location

1407 Devonshire Manor Lane, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
guest suite
hot tub
This 3-story David Weekley Garden Home sits on a corner lot directly across from the community Pool featuring hardwood flooring throughout/tile flooring in the wet areas, Silestone Island Kitchen with GE Beverage Center, soft close cabinetry & drawers, pull out spice rack, corner fireplace, stamped concrete patio with fire pit,tankless on-demand hot water heater, whole home water filtration system (water softener), spacious Master Retreat, over-sized granite island Master Closet, full body spa in Master Shower, 2 Guest Suites, Gameroom, pre-wired for surround sound in the living area, second floor retreat, & gameroom, and third floor Wet Bar! The Westview Manor Community is a gated community with only 74 energy efficient homes only 2 minutes from Freed Park. Close to many dining and entertainment opportunities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

