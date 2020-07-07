1400 El Camino Village Dr

Amenities

Apartment Home Features:

Central Heat and Air Conditioning

Lakefront View*

French Doors to Private Patio or Balcony

Enclosed Second Story Entry*

High/Vaulted Ceilings

Ceiling Fans

Dining Room

Decorative Crown Molding and Baseboards

Granite Countertops*

Custom Cabinets with Under Cabinet Lighting

Kitchen Pantry

Whirlpool Designer Appliances:

Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice Maker

Range/Oven

Microwave

Dishwasher

Garbage Disposal

Washer and Dryer in Each Home

Walk-in Closets and Linen Closet

Large Dressing Area

Cultured Marble Vanity Top

Double Sink and Knee Space Vanity*

Cultured Marble Tile Foyer

Exrtra Storage Space

Cable Ready

High-speed Internet

Pet Friendly - Call for restrictions

Unfurnished



*In Select Residences



Community Features:

Gated Property

24-Hour Gate Attendant

Reserved Garage Parking

Stunning Clubhouse

Fitness Center

Sparkling Lakefront Swimming Pool

White Sand Beach

Heated 25 Meter Olympic Lap Pool

Gorgeous Stocked Lake

Lush Landscaping

Close to Golf Course

Public Transportation Nearby

Convenient to Shopping

Laundry Facilities On Site

Professionally Managed



Door to Door Trash Pick Up - $4/month

Rates subject to change at any time. Please call to confirm.



12 Month Lease