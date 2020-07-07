1400 El Camino Village Drive, Houston, TX 77058 Clear Lake
Apartment Home Features: Central Heat and Air Conditioning Lakefront View* French Doors to Private Patio or Balcony Enclosed Second Story Entry* High/Vaulted Ceilings Ceiling Fans Dining Room Decorative Crown Molding and Baseboards Granite Countertops* Custom Cabinets with Under Cabinet Lighting Kitchen Pantry Whirlpool Designer Appliances: Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice Maker Range/Oven Microwave Dishwasher Garbage Disposal Washer and Dryer in Each Home Walk-in Closets and Linen Closet Large Dressing Area Cultured Marble Vanity Top Double Sink and Knee Space Vanity* Cultured Marble Tile Foyer Exrtra Storage Space Cable Ready High-speed Internet Pet Friendly - Call for restrictions Unfurnished
*In Select Residences
Community Features: Gated Property 24-Hour Gate Attendant Reserved Garage Parking Stunning Clubhouse Fitness Center Sparkling Lakefront Swimming Pool White Sand Beach Heated 25 Meter Olympic Lap Pool Gorgeous Stocked Lake Lush Landscaping Close to Golf Course Public Transportation Nearby Convenient to Shopping Laundry Facilities On Site Professionally Managed
Door to Door Trash Pick Up - $4/month Rates subject to change at any time. Please call to confirm.
12 Month Lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1400 El Camino Village Dr have any available units?
1400 El Camino Village Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 El Camino Village Dr have?
Some of 1400 El Camino Village Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 El Camino Village Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1400 El Camino Village Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 El Camino Village Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 El Camino Village Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1400 El Camino Village Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1400 El Camino Village Dr offers parking.
Does 1400 El Camino Village Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 El Camino Village Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 El Camino Village Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1400 El Camino Village Dr has a pool.
Does 1400 El Camino Village Dr have accessible units?
No, 1400 El Camino Village Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 El Camino Village Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 El Camino Village Dr has units with dishwashers.
