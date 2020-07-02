All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:37 AM

13818 Overbrook Ln

13818 Overbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13818 Overbrook Lane, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This lovely 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms home with a beautiful front landscaping located in Briar Park, light and bright throughout, Ceramic tile in a classic kitchen, and equipped with a refrigerator, induction range oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Formal living room with a beautiful wood-burning fireplace, ideal for family gathering and fun, Spacious master & secondary bedroom, large backyard washer and dryer, air conditioner, porch, and a garage.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5776886)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13818 Overbrook Ln have any available units?
13818 Overbrook Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13818 Overbrook Ln have?
Some of 13818 Overbrook Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13818 Overbrook Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13818 Overbrook Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13818 Overbrook Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 13818 Overbrook Ln is pet friendly.
Does 13818 Overbrook Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13818 Overbrook Ln offers parking.
Does 13818 Overbrook Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13818 Overbrook Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13818 Overbrook Ln have a pool?
No, 13818 Overbrook Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13818 Overbrook Ln have accessible units?
No, 13818 Overbrook Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13818 Overbrook Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13818 Overbrook Ln has units with dishwashers.

