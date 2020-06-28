All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 13816 Hollowgreen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
13816 Hollowgreen Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13816 Hollowgreen Drive

13816 Hollowgreen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13816 Hollowgreen Drive, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
A Gorgeous 2 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom town-home located in the very desirable West-hollow Villas community! This home has been completely renovated. New wood and tile floors throughout the entire house, granite counter tops with updated back splash in the kitchen, and updated stainless steel appliances. Enjoy yourself on your own private patio or go socialize at the community pool, tennis courts, and dog park! Close proximity to the energy corridor, major highways, restaurants, and lots of shopping.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,385, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,385, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13816 Hollowgreen Drive have any available units?
13816 Hollowgreen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13816 Hollowgreen Drive have?
Some of 13816 Hollowgreen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13816 Hollowgreen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13816 Hollowgreen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13816 Hollowgreen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13816 Hollowgreen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13816 Hollowgreen Drive offer parking?
No, 13816 Hollowgreen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13816 Hollowgreen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13816 Hollowgreen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13816 Hollowgreen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13816 Hollowgreen Drive has a pool.
Does 13816 Hollowgreen Drive have accessible units?
No, 13816 Hollowgreen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13816 Hollowgreen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13816 Hollowgreen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residence at La Colombe d'Or
3411 Yoakum Boulevard
Houston, TX 77006
Lincoln Galleria
2100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments
9988 Windmill Lakes
Houston, TX 77075
Cortland Vue Kingsland
18021 Kingsland Blvd
Houston, TX 77094
San Marino
15255 Vintage Preserve Pkwy
Houston, TX 77070
Dover Pointe
14445 Wallisville Rd
Houston, TX 77049
Las Palmas
1400 El Camino Village Dr
Houston, TX 77058
Rockridge Station
855 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston