13816 Hollowgreen Drive

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

A Gorgeous 2 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom town-home located in the very desirable West-hollow Villas community! This home has been completely renovated. New wood and tile floors throughout the entire house, granite counter tops with updated back splash in the kitchen, and updated stainless steel appliances. Enjoy yourself on your own private patio or go socialize at the community pool, tennis courts, and dog park! Close proximity to the energy corridor, major highways, restaurants, and lots of shopping.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,385, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,385, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.