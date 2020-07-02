All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13766 Katy Fwy

13766 Katy Fwy · No Longer Available
Location

13766 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079
Energy Corridor

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Fully furnished/full sized units
Maid Service once a week (all linens are washed weekly)
All Utilities are included- Electric, Cable, Internet/Wifi and Telephone w/free calls anywhere in US & Canada)
All linens, dishes, pots, pans, cutlery and small appliances provided
Microwaves
TV/DVD
Large Laundry Room on Site (credit card or coin operated)
Covered Parking
2 Access Gates
Swimming Pool/Barbeque Pits/Patio Area/ Playground
Fitness Center with 24 hour access
Movie Library
24hr On call staff for Maintenance Emergencies

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13766 Katy Fwy have any available units?
13766 Katy Fwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13766 Katy Fwy have?
Some of 13766 Katy Fwy's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13766 Katy Fwy currently offering any rent specials?
13766 Katy Fwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13766 Katy Fwy pet-friendly?
No, 13766 Katy Fwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13766 Katy Fwy offer parking?
Yes, 13766 Katy Fwy offers parking.
Does 13766 Katy Fwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13766 Katy Fwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13766 Katy Fwy have a pool?
Yes, 13766 Katy Fwy has a pool.
Does 13766 Katy Fwy have accessible units?
No, 13766 Katy Fwy does not have accessible units.
Does 13766 Katy Fwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 13766 Katy Fwy does not have units with dishwashers.

