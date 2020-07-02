All apartments in Houston
13606 BYLAKE Court
Last updated January 28 2020 at 9:44 PM

13606 BYLAKE Court

13606 Bylake Court · No Longer Available
Location

13606 Bylake Court, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
Spectacular Mediterranean True Waterfront Residence, nestled at the fabulous Lakes of Parkway manned gated community! Built in 2005 with great attention in detail, situated on a premium lot overlooking stunning lakescapes and fountains. Breathtaking views through floor to ceiling windows from living areas that encompasses a seamless integration of indoors and outdoors. Features 4 bedrooms, Master Suite Retreat downstairs with sitting area, formal dining, study just off of foyer that can be also used as formal living room, spacious family room with stunning views, kitchen open to breakfast that has access to the convenient covered veranda and resort style sparkling pool with jacuzzi and waterfall treatment which adds to the grandeur of this backyard. Second level offers 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths with glass shower enclosures, game room with access to balcony that overlooks lake & pool. Balcony it is the perfect place to relax and admire impressive sunsets or just star gazing....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13606 BYLAKE Court have any available units?
13606 BYLAKE Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13606 BYLAKE Court have?
Some of 13606 BYLAKE Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13606 BYLAKE Court currently offering any rent specials?
13606 BYLAKE Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13606 BYLAKE Court pet-friendly?
No, 13606 BYLAKE Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13606 BYLAKE Court offer parking?
Yes, 13606 BYLAKE Court offers parking.
Does 13606 BYLAKE Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13606 BYLAKE Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13606 BYLAKE Court have a pool?
Yes, 13606 BYLAKE Court has a pool.
Does 13606 BYLAKE Court have accessible units?
Yes, 13606 BYLAKE Court has accessible units.
Does 13606 BYLAKE Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13606 BYLAKE Court has units with dishwashers.

