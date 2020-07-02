13606 BYLAKE Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage

Spectacular Mediterranean True Waterfront Residence, nestled at the fabulous Lakes of Parkway manned gated community! Built in 2005 with great attention in detail, situated on a premium lot overlooking stunning lakescapes and fountains. Breathtaking views through floor to ceiling windows from living areas that encompasses a seamless integration of indoors and outdoors. Features 4 bedrooms, Master Suite Retreat downstairs with sitting area, formal dining, study just off of foyer that can be also used as formal living room, spacious family room with stunning views, kitchen open to breakfast that has access to the convenient covered veranda and resort style sparkling pool with jacuzzi and waterfall treatment which adds to the grandeur of this backyard. Second level offers 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths with glass shower enclosures, game room with access to balcony that overlooks lake & pool. Balcony it is the perfect place to relax and admire impressive sunsets or just star gazing....