1321 Prince Available 07/01/19 1321 Prince - 3/Bed 2/Bath - $1395/month - Looking for a great place to call home? Look no further...this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, brick home has so much to offer! With easy access to restaurants, shopping, and SPID! Loads of natural light make it such a cheery place! The open kitchen has recent stainless appliances, a ceiling fan and plenty of room for a breakfast table. Upgraded hard surface flooring throughout the home makes it so easy to clean and great for anyone with allergies! Painted in designer neutral colors. Each one of the bedrooms are spacious and have ceiling fans! The bonus den is perfect for family gatherings or can easily be used as an additional multi purpose room or office space. Bring the family and relax outside under all the shade from mature trees in the fully fenced backyard. Backyard also has a storage shed for lawn equipment, etc. This home is move in ready and a great place to call home! Hurry, this one won't last long!



(RLNE4500663)