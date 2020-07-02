All apartments in Houston
1321 Prince

1321 Prince Street · No Longer Available
Location

1321 Prince Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1321 Prince Available 07/01/19 1321 Prince - 3/Bed 2/Bath - $1395/month - Looking for a great place to call home? Look no further...this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, brick home has so much to offer! With easy access to restaurants, shopping, and SPID! Loads of natural light make it such a cheery place! The open kitchen has recent stainless appliances, a ceiling fan and plenty of room for a breakfast table. Upgraded hard surface flooring throughout the home makes it so easy to clean and great for anyone with allergies! Painted in designer neutral colors. Each one of the bedrooms are spacious and have ceiling fans! The bonus den is perfect for family gatherings or can easily be used as an additional multi purpose room or office space. Bring the family and relax outside under all the shade from mature trees in the fully fenced backyard. Backyard also has a storage shed for lawn equipment, etc. This home is move in ready and a great place to call home! Hurry, this one won't last long!

(RLNE4500663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 Prince have any available units?
1321 Prince doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 Prince have?
Some of 1321 Prince's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 Prince currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Prince is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Prince pet-friendly?
Yes, 1321 Prince is pet friendly.
Does 1321 Prince offer parking?
No, 1321 Prince does not offer parking.
Does 1321 Prince have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 Prince does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Prince have a pool?
No, 1321 Prince does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Prince have accessible units?
No, 1321 Prince does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Prince have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 Prince does not have units with dishwashers.

