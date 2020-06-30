All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1321 Knox Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1321 Knox Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1321 Knox Street

1321 Knox Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1321 Knox Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Located in the highly desirable Rice Military area, this luxury townhome designed by Keystone Metropolitan exemplifies city living at its finest. The thoughtfully-designed interior includes hardwood and porcelain tile flooring, game room with a wet bar, and gourmet island kitchen featuring granite countertops, glass backsplash, under cabinet lighting, top-of-the-line Jenn-Air stainless steel appliances, and a Frigidaire wine cooler. Property also boasts a private fenced backyard and rooftop terrace with stunning Downtown views. The spacious master suite is comprised of his and her walk-in closets, dual vanities, large tub, and frameless shower. Within walking distance to Memorial Park, as well a short drive to the River Oaks Shopping District, Downtown, and Texas Medical Center. Surrounded by The Heights, Montrose, River Oaks, and Downtown, this homes location is unmatched.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 Knox Street have any available units?
1321 Knox Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 Knox Street have?
Some of 1321 Knox Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 Knox Street currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Knox Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Knox Street pet-friendly?
No, 1321 Knox Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1321 Knox Street offer parking?
Yes, 1321 Knox Street offers parking.
Does 1321 Knox Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 Knox Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Knox Street have a pool?
No, 1321 Knox Street does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Knox Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1321 Knox Street has accessible units.
Does 1321 Knox Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1321 Knox Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coventry Square
8630 Easton Commons Dr
Houston, TX 77095
Artesian on Westheimer
13099 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Beckley
7550 Wilshire Place Dr
Houston, TX 77040
Park at West Creek
2350 Westcreek Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Phoenician
2345 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Chartwell Court
15100 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090
Braeswood Place
3838 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Tuscany Row Apartments
1910 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston