1321 Knox Street

Amenities
Located in the highly desirable Rice Military area, this luxury townhome designed by Keystone Metropolitan exemplifies city living at its finest. The thoughtfully-designed interior includes hardwood and porcelain tile flooring, game room with a wet bar, and gourmet island kitchen featuring granite countertops, glass backsplash, under cabinet lighting, top-of-the-line Jenn-Air stainless steel appliances, and a Frigidaire wine cooler. Property also boasts a private fenced backyard and rooftop terrace with stunning Downtown views. The spacious master suite is comprised of his and her walk-in closets, dual vanities, large tub, and frameless shower. Within walking distance to Memorial Park, as well a short drive to the River Oaks Shopping District, Downtown, and Texas Medical Center. Surrounded by The Heights, Montrose, River Oaks, and Downtown, this homes location is unmatched.