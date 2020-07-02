All apartments in Houston
1318 Rosalie Street

1318 Rosalie Street · No Longer Available
Location

1318 Rosalie Street, Houston, TX 77004
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Contemporary living available in this 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom townhome complete with 2 car garage. Prime Midtown location nearby metro rail, lots of trendy dining, Baldwin Park, and a brand new Whole Foods. Easy low maintenance fully fenced yard. Enter the home and find 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom and your utility room with washer and dryer. Head to the second floor and find a wide open living room with wood floors, high ceilings, and a balcony. Your kitchen features granite counters, deep single bowl SS sink, gas range, pantry space and a refrigerator. Continue to the 3rd floor for your master suite and find a large walk in closet, master bath, and office nook. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 Rosalie Street have any available units?
1318 Rosalie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1318 Rosalie Street have?
Some of 1318 Rosalie Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 Rosalie Street currently offering any rent specials?
1318 Rosalie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 Rosalie Street pet-friendly?
No, 1318 Rosalie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1318 Rosalie Street offer parking?
Yes, 1318 Rosalie Street offers parking.
Does 1318 Rosalie Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1318 Rosalie Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 Rosalie Street have a pool?
No, 1318 Rosalie Street does not have a pool.
Does 1318 Rosalie Street have accessible units?
No, 1318 Rosalie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 Rosalie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1318 Rosalie Street has units with dishwashers.

