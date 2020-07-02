1318 Rosalie Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Contemporary living available in this 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom townhome complete with 2 car garage. Prime Midtown location nearby metro rail, lots of trendy dining, Baldwin Park, and a brand new Whole Foods. Easy low maintenance fully fenced yard. Enter the home and find 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom and your utility room with washer and dryer. Head to the second floor and find a wide open living room with wood floors, high ceilings, and a balcony. Your kitchen features granite counters, deep single bowl SS sink, gas range, pantry space and a refrigerator. Continue to the 3rd floor for your master suite and find a large walk in closet, master bath, and office nook. Welcome home!