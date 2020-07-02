12959 Avenida Vaquero Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A rare gem with 4 bedrooms in the desired district. The two stories house is at the end of the quite cue-de-sec. Home is updated with fresh paint and just installed a laminate wood floor. Spacious; features high ceiling; granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms; kitchen with receding lights. Zoned to Westside high school; close to shopping and freeways. Refrigerator included. The huge back yard is ideal for entertaining. A must see.