Last updated May 21 2019 at 5:27 PM

12959 Avenida Vaquero Street

12959 Avenida Vaquero Street · No Longer Available
Location

12959 Avenida Vaquero Street, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A rare gem with 4 bedrooms in the desired district. The two stories house is at the end of the quite cue-de-sec. Home is updated with fresh paint and just installed a laminate wood floor. Spacious; features high ceiling; granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms; kitchen with receding lights. Zoned to Westside high school; close to shopping and freeways. Refrigerator included. The huge back yard is ideal for entertaining. A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12959 Avenida Vaquero Street have any available units?
12959 Avenida Vaquero Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12959 Avenida Vaquero Street have?
Some of 12959 Avenida Vaquero Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12959 Avenida Vaquero Street currently offering any rent specials?
12959 Avenida Vaquero Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12959 Avenida Vaquero Street pet-friendly?
No, 12959 Avenida Vaquero Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12959 Avenida Vaquero Street offer parking?
Yes, 12959 Avenida Vaquero Street offers parking.
Does 12959 Avenida Vaquero Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12959 Avenida Vaquero Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12959 Avenida Vaquero Street have a pool?
No, 12959 Avenida Vaquero Street does not have a pool.
Does 12959 Avenida Vaquero Street have accessible units?
No, 12959 Avenida Vaquero Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12959 Avenida Vaquero Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12959 Avenida Vaquero Street has units with dishwashers.

