A rare gem with 4 bedrooms in the desired district. The two stories house is at the end of the quite cue-de-sec. Home is updated with fresh paint and just installed a laminate wood floor. Spacious; features high ceiling; granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms; kitchen with receding lights. Zoned to Westside high school; close to shopping and freeways. Refrigerator included. The huge back yard is ideal for entertaining. A must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12959 Avenida Vaquero Street have any available units?
12959 Avenida Vaquero Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12959 Avenida Vaquero Street have?
Some of 12959 Avenida Vaquero Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12959 Avenida Vaquero Street currently offering any rent specials?
12959 Avenida Vaquero Street is not currently offering any rent specials.