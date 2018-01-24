All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 29 2020

12926 Southspring Drive

12926 Southspring Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12926 Southspring Drive, Houston, TX 77047
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
elevator
alarm system
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
elevator
pool
Beautifully newly renovated home. Totally gutted, remodeled, and everything is brand new in this amazing 3 bedroom/ 1 bath home. Cool gray color scheme. New laminate flooring, fresh paint, and all new appliances (microwave, stove/ oven, dishwasher). No carpets in home- All laminate/ tile flooring. This home is a must see! The open living plan, upon walk in, features living and ding combo. The kitchen has tiled flooring, with eat in / breakfast area. There is a separate utility room off kitchen. All bedrooms located off long hallway. No carpets in bedrooms/ laminate flooring. The bathroom is fully updated with amazing tiling features. Alarm system included. Houston ISD. This home wont last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12926 Southspring Drive have any available units?
12926 Southspring Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12926 Southspring Drive have?
Some of 12926 Southspring Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12926 Southspring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12926 Southspring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12926 Southspring Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12926 Southspring Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12926 Southspring Drive offer parking?
No, 12926 Southspring Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12926 Southspring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12926 Southspring Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12926 Southspring Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12926 Southspring Drive has a pool.
Does 12926 Southspring Drive have accessible units?
No, 12926 Southspring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12926 Southspring Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12926 Southspring Drive has units with dishwashers.

