12926 Southspring Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system elevator pool

Beautifully newly renovated home. Totally gutted, remodeled, and everything is brand new in this amazing 3 bedroom/ 1 bath home. Cool gray color scheme. New laminate flooring, fresh paint, and all new appliances (microwave, stove/ oven, dishwasher). No carpets in home- All laminate/ tile flooring. This home is a must see! The open living plan, upon walk in, features living and ding combo. The kitchen has tiled flooring, with eat in / breakfast area. There is a separate utility room off kitchen. All bedrooms located off long hallway. No carpets in bedrooms/ laminate flooring. The bathroom is fully updated with amazing tiling features. Alarm system included. Houston ISD. This home wont last long.