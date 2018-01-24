12926 Southspring Drive

Amenities
Beautifully newly renovated home. Totally gutted, remodeled, and everything is brand new in this amazing 3 bedroom/ 1 bath home. Cool gray color scheme. New laminate flooring, fresh paint, and all new appliances (microwave, stove/ oven, dishwasher). No carpets in home- All laminate/ tile flooring. This home is a must see! The open living plan, upon walk in, features living and ding combo. The kitchen has tiled flooring, with eat in / breakfast area. There is a separate utility room off kitchen. All bedrooms located off long hallway. No carpets in bedrooms/ laminate flooring. The bathroom is fully updated with amazing tiling features. Alarm system included. Houston ISD. This home wont last long.