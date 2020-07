Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking garage

Come see this ell maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 1180 sf home located in the Medical Center in South Houston. Home has a large, vaulted ceiling in the living room, good size kitchen, and good sized bedrooms. Home has a 2 car garage as well as a 4 car covered carport. House has a nice sized backyard with a covered backyard patio. Easy access to major highways, close to Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston and NRG Stadium. One of the nicest properties on the street.