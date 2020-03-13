12843 Clarewood Drive

Amenities

Beautiful townhome located in quiet community. Spacious layout offering a lot of natural light. Front area of community is open with big green space. Gated covered parking with space for 2/3 cars. Easy access to Westpark Toll and Bellaire Blvd. Community pool for residences and their guests. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** Air filters delivered to your front door to help save on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out in the middle of the summer!!! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! **NO SECURITY DEPOSIT PROGRAM** Ask how to qualify!!! Apply here https://www.rhris.com/applyNowV3/ApplyNowV3.cfm?MgmtCoIDParm=386&siteid=22279A