All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12843 Clarewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12843 Clarewood Drive
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:31 PM

12843 Clarewood Drive

12843 Clarewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Alief
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12843 Clarewood Drive, Houston, TX 77072
Alief

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
Beautiful townhome located in quiet community. Spacious layout offering a lot of natural light. Front area of community is open with big green space. Gated covered parking with space for 2/3 cars. Easy access to Westpark Toll and Bellaire Blvd. Community pool for residences and their guests. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** Air filters delivered to your front door to help save on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out in the middle of the summer!!! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! **NO SECURITY DEPOSIT PROGRAM** Ask how to qualify!!! Apply here https://www.rhris.com/applyNowV3/ApplyNowV3.cfm?MgmtCoIDParm=386&siteid=22279A

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12843 Clarewood Drive have any available units?
12843 Clarewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12843 Clarewood Drive have?
Some of 12843 Clarewood Drive's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12843 Clarewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12843 Clarewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12843 Clarewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12843 Clarewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12843 Clarewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12843 Clarewood Drive offers parking.
Does 12843 Clarewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12843 Clarewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12843 Clarewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12843 Clarewood Drive has a pool.
Does 12843 Clarewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 12843 Clarewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12843 Clarewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12843 Clarewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hardy Yards
1550 Leona Street
Houston, TX 77026
Lakeside
9550 Meyer Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Garrott
3602 Garrott Street
Houston, TX 77006
Memorial Towers
5400 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77007
Breckenridge
535 Seminar Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Towne Plaza
4655 Wild Indigo St
Houston, TX 77027
Villas on the Green
9603 Homestead Rd
Houston, TX 77016
Territory at Greenhouse
2500 Greenhouse Rd
Houston, TX 77084

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston