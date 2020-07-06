12829 High Star Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Move in ready townhome recently renovated!Updated kitchen and family room, new floors, carpets, new appliances including refrigerator, stove, oven and dishwasher, new paintings for the whole house. Open floor plan for kitchen and dining room. It has two large bedrooms for small size family. Two positions of attached covered parking. Nice and quite community with swimming pool and good environment. Many schools of Alief district nearby. This home is perfect for you! Move in ready from Sep 1st 2019.