/
Houston, TX
/
12829 High Star Drive
Last updated September 14 2019

12829 High Star Drive

12829 High Star Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12829 High Star Dr, Houston, TX 77072
Alief

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Move in ready townhome recently renovated!Updated kitchen and family room, new floors, carpets, new appliances including refrigerator, stove, oven and dishwasher, new paintings for the whole house. Open floor plan for kitchen and dining room. It has two large bedrooms for small size family. Two positions of attached covered parking. Nice and quite community with swimming pool and good environment. Many schools of Alief district nearby. This home is perfect for you! Move in ready from Sep 1st 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12829 High Star Drive have any available units?
12829 High Star Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12829 High Star Drive have?
Some of 12829 High Star Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12829 High Star Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12829 High Star Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12829 High Star Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12829 High Star Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12829 High Star Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12829 High Star Drive offers parking.
Does 12829 High Star Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12829 High Star Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12829 High Star Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12829 High Star Drive has a pool.
Does 12829 High Star Drive have accessible units?
No, 12829 High Star Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12829 High Star Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12829 High Star Drive has units with dishwashers.

