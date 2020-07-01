All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:04 AM

12826 S Coast Dr

12826 South Coast Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12826 South Coast Drive, Houston, TX 77047
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Remodel in South Acres! - This beautiful home greats you with covered parking and fantastic landscaping! Tile throughout the home, except in bedrooms which have new carpet. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and is open to the living room and dining area. Features a Sun Room that is air conditioned, large fenced in back yard, and large storage shed. Close to Schools.

Don't miss out on this one!

Call 832-481-4810 to schedule your showing
www.dreamteampmc.com
office@dreamteampmc.com

(RLNE3659995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12826 S Coast Dr have any available units?
12826 S Coast Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12826 S Coast Dr have?
Some of 12826 S Coast Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12826 S Coast Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12826 S Coast Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12826 S Coast Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12826 S Coast Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12826 S Coast Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12826 S Coast Dr offers parking.
Does 12826 S Coast Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12826 S Coast Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12826 S Coast Dr have a pool?
No, 12826 S Coast Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12826 S Coast Dr have accessible units?
No, 12826 S Coast Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12826 S Coast Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12826 S Coast Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

