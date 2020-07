Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Great Home For Lease At A Great Price! Granite in kitchen, master bath and downstairs 1/2 bath. 5 ton AC Condenser outside was replaced a few years back. All Double Pane Windows Except For One Small Upstairs Bath And Sliding Patio Door. Don't Miss Out On This One! App Fee is $40 Per Occupant 18 Years Old Or Above. Add $35 If Your Employer Uses ''The Work Number'' For Employment Verification. Owners Are Licensed Real Estate Agents